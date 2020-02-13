A block of Highland Park is transforming into 1970s New York next weekend for a free screening and party

Los Angeles doubles as New York all the time for film and TV shoots, but it’s rare that the public can partake in these sorts of detailed makeovers. But the Hunters Grindhouse Experience is reimagining part of Highland Park specifically for the public—and, honestly, it sounds pretty cool.

Amazon Prime Video is turning a block of Figueroa Street in Highland Park into the gritty days of Times Square, circa 1997. We’re talking three-card Monte and watch vendors along the sidewalk, a line of vintage cars and redesigned signage on some neighborhood landmarks between Avenue 56 and 57. It’s all part of a promotional stunt for Hunters, the Jordan Peele-produced, Al Pacino and Logan Lerman-starring series that follows the bloody quest to take down a covert ring of high-ranking Nazi officials in 1977 New York.

Here’s the gist: From February 20 to 22, you can catch a free screening of the first episode of Hunters at the Highland Theatres, which is being turned into the Empire, a grindhouse theater that would’ve fit in on 42nd Street. Afterwards, you’ll head across the street to Highland Park Bowl—renamed Hunters Alley for the occasion—for what’s being billed as “a killer after party” with themed cocktails, New York-style pizza and even a limited number of free bowling reservations.

Everything is free to attend (you’ll just need to secure a ticket), and shows run on the hour from 3 to 10pm on Thursday and Friday, plus to 1 to 10pm on Saturday.