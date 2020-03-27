All L.A. County beaches and trailheads are now closed

On Friday afternoon, L.A. County announced the temporary—and immediate—closure of all public trails and trailheads as well as beaches, public beach parking lots, bike paths on the beach and beach access points. The order is set to remain in effect through at least April 19.

Most beach parking lots were closed and volleyball nets removed after last weekend’s disappointingly busy activity, but the actual expanses of sand remained open. That, however, has changed with this latest update.

Public trails and trailheads, beaches, piers, beach bike paths and beach access points in LA County are temporarily CLOSED through April 19. Here's where you can and can NOT go under the updated #SaferAtHome order. pic.twitter.com/5HPu8UrFHL — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) March 27, 2020

While Gary Jones, director of the Department of Beaches and Harbors, noted that his agency oversees only about 25 miles of the county’s coastline—roughly a third of the waterfront—he says he’s been coordinating with the city of Los Angeles; beach cities like Malibu, Santa Monica and South Bay cities; as well the state of California to carry out the measure at all beaches operated within the county health department’s jurisdiction. As a result, the measure applies to all coastal cities and unincorporated areas within the county—with the exception of Long Beach, which has its own health department.

Today @LAPublicHealth is closing all public trails, beaches and piers within the county. These are difficult decisions, but I agree they are vitally needed steps to protect the health and safety of our communities, and save lives. — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) March 27, 2020

In addition, Jones notes that the county is working with the sheriff’s office and local law enforcement to get Angelenos to comply with the order.

While the county strongly urges you to stay at home, it does understand the need for exercise and some outdoor time; parks and open-air spaces like the L.A. County Arboretum and South Coast Botanic Garden still remain open. But do note that you should practice social distancing—keeping at least six feet between yourself and other people—if you do visit these spaces.