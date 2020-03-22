Some L.A. parks are closing until further notice after a busy weekend on the trails

While the recent “safer at home” order to combat coronavirus makes it clear that walking and hiking are still encouraged in Los Angeles, it also makes another unambiguous point: that you can only do so if you’re practicing proper social distancing measures (i.e. staying at least six feet away from other people). But it seems like that second point wasn’t clear to plenty of Angelenos this weekend as plenty of people packed in beaches and trails.

Now the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, which operates around 70 parks and overlooks, most of them in the Santa Monica Mountains and along the L.A. River, announced on Sunday that it would be shuttering all of its parks and trails, effective immediately and until further notice. Some popular MRCA spots include Fryman Canyon Park, Temescal Gateway Park, Vista Hermosa Natural Park, Trebek Open Space, the Ballona Creek Trail and Bike Path and all overlooks along Mulholland Drive.

“To protect the health and safety of all in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, all MRCA-operated parks, trails, and building facilities, including public restrooms, will be closed until further notice,” the agency said in a statement. “This includes all parks that are owned by the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy.”

As for the beach crowds, L.A. mayor Eric Garcetti is closing beach parking lots in Venice starting on Monday—though not the beach itself (at least not yet).

#LIVE: Parking lots near Venice beach will be closed starting tomorrow in response to people gathering at beaches over the weekend. If necessary, Mayor Garcetti will work to close all beaches during this time. https://t.co/0v3h9TTXtx #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/CPxMaSNJ3M — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) March 23, 2020

In Santa Monica, the city has ordered beach parking lots closed effective immediately. “Today is not the day to go to the beach,” said Santa Monica city manager Rick Cole in a statement. “This is a time when we must take the guidelines from our health officials to heart. We urge our residents to avoid any public spaces where social distancing is a challenge.” However, the beach itself does remain open, as that’s run by California State Parks (which is reiterating its social distancing advice).

#CAStateParks encourages everyone to help #FlattenTheCurve at parks with a new social media campaign. Please be sure to practice #SocialDistancing.



Read our press release here: https://t.co/KUsMnAIwwa pic.twitter.com/1qfYxT8Zme — CA State Parks (@CAStateParks) March 22, 2020

Meanwhile in Long Beach, mayor Robert Garcia has ordered the closure of a number of parks, with additional guidance to come for beaches.

The following city facilities have now been closed:



- Basketball courts

- Tennis courts

- Volleyball courts

- Dog parks

- Playgrounds

- Skate parks

- Picnic areas

- Group exercise in parks



We are also working towards additional guidance for beaches. — Mayor Robert Garcia (@LongBeachMayor) March 22, 2020

These moves probably don’t come as a surprise for people who kept a close eye on social media or the news on this first weekend of a California-wide stay-at-home order: For every report of empty freeways, there was another of business-as-usual trails and beaches. Joshua Tree had to shut its gates to car traffic. Runyon Canyon was trending on Twitter because, well, this is what it looked like on Saturday:

Busy busy at Runyon Canyon. I've never seen such a big line of cars waiting to park. I just walked by and went away... pic.twitter.com/lBayPSt59V — Fernanda Ezabella (@ferezabella) March 21, 2020

And over on the beaches, while some people kept their distance, there was still plenty of activity along Venice and Manhattan Beach.

WATCH LIVE: Many people across SoCal appear to be ignoring the “Stay at Home” order as they play basketball on Venice Beach and play apparent drinking games in Manhattan Beach. Similar scenes down in Newport and Huntington beaches. https://t.co/Oz7z2WRZBy pic.twitter.com/U0tGbpQy4R — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) March 22, 2020

While the options to go outdoors may be dwindling (for all of our health and safety), L.A.’s “safer at home” order does still specifically allow Angelenos to still walk, hike and exercise outdoors. Just please do so responsibly (consider avoiding spots that you know will be crowded, and if you get there).

In tough times, I know many Angelenos want to do what we always do — find peace & comfort in the natural beauty of our city. But please remember: outdoor activity is only allowed when practicing physical distancing. Crowding hiking trails or beaches will further spread COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/pi6R0FkrSX — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) March 22, 2020

Here’s the full list of (now temporarily closed) properties managed by the MRCA:

Alisa Belinkoff Katz Las Virgenes Valley Overlook

Ballona Creek Trail and Bike Path

Barbara A. Fine Overlook at the Summit

Cameron Nature Preserve at Puerco Canyon

Compton Creek Natural Park at George Washington Elementary

Corral Canyon Park – Sara Wan Trailhead

David M. Brown Overlook

Dixie Canyon Park

East & Rice Canyon

Ed Davis Park in Towsley Canyon

Egret Park

Elyria Canyon Park

Elysian Valley Gateway Park

Escondido Canyon Park

Fran Pavley Meadow

Franklin Canyon Park

Franklin-Ivar Park

Fryman Canyon Park

Garden of the Gods

Great Heron Gates at Rattlesnake Park

Happy Camp Canyon Regional Park

Jerome C. Daniel Overlook above the Hollywood Bowl

King Gillette Ranch

La Tuna Canyon Park

Las Virgenes View Park

Lechuza Beach

Lewis MacAdams Riverfront Park (Formerly Marsh Park)

Lopez Canyon Park

Los Angeles River Center & Gardens

Los Angeles River Greenway

Los Angeles River Recreation Zone

Malibu Road Beach Access

Marvin Braude Mulholland Gateway Park

Mentryville

Michael D. Antonovich Open Space

Michael D. Antonovich Regional Park at Joughin Ranch

Milton Street Park

Mulholland Scenic Parkway and Corridor

Nancy Hoover Pohl Overlook

Newhall Pass Trailhead

Oso Park

Pacoima Wash Natural Park

Pico Canyon

Red Rock Canyon Park

Richard Lillard Outdoor Classroom

Ritter Ranch

Rocky Peak Park

Saddletree Ranch Trailhead

Sage Ranch Park

San Vicente Mountain Park

Santa Clarita Woodlands Park

Santa Monica Mountains Anthony C. Beilenson Interagency Visitor Center

Seminole Overlook

Steelhead Park

Stone Canyon Overlook

Summit Valley Edmund D. Edelman Park

Temescal Gateway Park

Top of Topanga Overlook

Trebek Open Space

Triunfo Creek Park

Tuna Canyon Park

Universal City Overlook

Upper Las Virgenes Canyon Open Space Preserve (formerly Ahmanson Ranch)

Verdugo Mountains Open Space Preserve

Vista Hermosa Natural Park

Westridge-Canyonback Wilderness Park

Whitney Canyon Park

Wilacre Park

Wilson Canyon Park

Zev Yaroslavsky L.A. River Greenway Trail

Zev Yaroslavsky Las Virgenes Highlands Park