On Wednesday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that all L.A. County residents can now get tested for coronavirus—for free. This makes L.A. the first major city in the country to offer free testing to everyone.

Those wishing to get tested, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms, can schedule an appointment online (though as of publication, we had some trouble getting through to the site). Frontline workers and those with Covid-19 symptoms will still be given priority for same day and next day appointments. Previously, those two groups were among the only ones who were able to get free tests at one of the 35 sites across the county.

For the general public, the government says that testing slots are “subject to availability.” Unlike the brain-tickling nasal tests you may have seen elsewhere in the country, these ones are mouth swabs. The city has an instructional video about preparing for testing, including a suggestion not to eat, drink, use mouthwash or chew gum beforehand.

