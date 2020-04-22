Relive a long-gone Disneyland restaurant with this recipe for a s’mores bake

The wild, Wild West made way for Disneyland’s own corner of a galaxy far, far away, but you can still taste Frontierland’s beloved, long-gone BBQ shack thanks to a recipe you can make at home.

Before the petting zoo and dining area known as Big Thunder Ranch became the Star Wars-themed Galaxy’s Edge, Disneyland’s folksy, rustic extension of Frontierland housed one of the park’s most beloved restaurants: Big Thunder Ranch Barbecue, a family-style spot where buckets of ribs and platters of comforting, homestyle desserts flowed freely.

Big Thunder Ranch Barbecue went to the big theme park in the sky in early 2016, making way for Kylo Ren, the Millennium Falcon and an otherworldly cantina—but thanks to the Disney Parks Blog, it’s immortalized with a recipe. Here’s how to make a decadent, marshmallowy s’mores bake—and if that still doesn’t sate your sweet tooth, you can always try Disneyland’s recipes for churros or chocolate chip cookies.

Disneyland’s Big Thunder Ranch Barbecue S’mores Bake

8 servings

Here’s what you’ll need:

One 10½-ounce box fudge brownie mix

1 pound large marshmallows

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons hot fudge sauce, warmed

8 graham crackers

Here’s how to make it:

Preheat oven to 375°, then coat a 9×13 cake pan with cooking spray. Prepare brownie batter per package directions and pour into prepared cake pan. Place in oven and bake 20 to 22 minutes, or until a wooden toothpick inserted in the center comes out with moist crumbs clinging to it. Remove brownies and set oven to broil. Place marshmallows over the brownies, coating evenly. Leaving oven door ajar, place marshmallow-topped brownies under broiler 1½ to 2 minutes or until marshmallows are golden brown, watching closely to avoid burning. Remove, then drizzle hot fudge sauce over top of toasted marshmallows. Take half the graham crackers and break into planks; crush other half of graham crackers into crumbs. Sprinkle crushed graham crackers over top of toasted marshmallows, and place graham cracker planks randomly into toasted marshmallows. Serve immediately.

If these s’mores have you itching for one last visit to Big Thunder Ranch, here’s a virtual tour of the attraction’s last day:

