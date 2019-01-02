Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala top Coachella 2019 lineup

The Coachella 2019 lineup has landed, and if you thought the recent rumor mill left no room for surprises, you’re probably going to be pretty shocked.

Childish Gambino will headline Friday night of the music festival, with Tame Impala on Saturday and Ariana Grande on Sunday. Coachella will once agin occupy two weekends in Indio this spring, April 12 to 14 and April 19 to 21, with identical lineups for each.

Festival passes for both weekends go on sale Friday, January 4 at 11am. Ticket prices have miraculously held steady from last year at $429 for a weekend pass. Oddly enough, general admission passes for weekend one are already appearing on the Coachella site as unavailable, though you can grab parking shuttle combo tickets for either weekend for $509. VIP passes once again cost a cool $999.

The rest of the lineup is topped by a mix of massive DJs, genre-hopping soul stars and some of the biggest just-below-the-mainstream bands: Janelle Monáe, the 1975, DJ Snake, Diplo, Solange, Kid Cudi, Mac DeMarco, Ty Segall, Khalid, Zedd, Gesaffelstein, Bad Bunny, Dillon Francis and CHVRCHES, notably. While Coachella has previously put together some major reunions and throwback acts, the closest this year’s lineup comes are Aphex Twin and Weezer.

Childish Gambino has been “confirmed” (i.e. a rumored headliner) for months now, though so too were Justin Timberlake and Kanye West. Timberlake was reported to have bowed out of the fest in early December due to his rescheduled tour, while West was dropped over disagreements over staging, as first reported by TMZ early today. While Ariana Grande is certainly a headline-grabbing replacement, it’s worth noting that she already has concerts scheduled in L.A. mere weeks after Coachella.

Make sure to check out our full coverage of Coachella, including slideshows from previous years, and be on the lookout for the always impressive food lineup in the coming months. In the meantime, here’s the full Coachella 2019 lineup below.