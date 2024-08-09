We’d be wistful right now over the end of the Paris 2024 Olympics and its parade of viral champions if not for one thing: The arrival of the closing ceremony means we get to see a preview of the L.A. 2028 Olympics. And based on a sudden Coachella-like burst of rumors, it looks like it’s shaping up to be a very L.A. affair.

Let’s start with what we know for sure: H.E.R. will sing the national anthem at Stade de France during the closing ceremony on Sunday, as first reported by PEOPLE.

Organizing committee LA28 confirmed the news, as well, and shared another Olympic logo variation that features the Bay Area singer’s circular sunglasses and purple guitar in place of the “A” in LA28.

Now, onto the rumors: Variety reports that a trio of quintessentially-L.A. acts—Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers—will all factor into the handoff portion of the ceremony, as well. Expect a mix of live and pre-taped performances from the locally-born-and-raised musicians, according to the outlet.

And of course, their participation follows what’s easily the rumor of the closing ceremony: Tom Cruise will reportedly skydive onto the Hollywood Sign.

The multi-hour closing ceremony will start at noon (PDT) on Sunday, August 11. You can watch it live at noon on NBC or Peacock, and the network will repeat it at 7pm; it’s also worth noting that NBC’s schedule currently has a 10pm slot specifically for the “Autodesk Countdown to LA28 Presented by Visit California.”