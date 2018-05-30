We’ve just barely washed all of the dust out of our clothes, and now Coachella 2019 passes are already about to go on sale.

Presale for Coachella 2019 begins on Friday, June 1 at 11am. The music festival will once again take over two weekends—April 12–14 and April 19–21—with identical lineups.

If you’re going to plunk down the cash, keep in mind that presale is your only chance to take advantage of the Coachella payment plan, which allows you to split up the cost between seven monthly payments.

Speaking of ticket prices, they’ve mercifully held steady with the exception of a small uptick in camping prices, as well as the introduction of preferred car camping. Here’s a rundown of the costs (you can find more info about Lake Eldorado’s luxe camping experiences on the Coachella website):

GA festival pass: $429

GA festival pass with shuttle pass: $504

VIP festival pass: $999

VIP parking: $150

Car camping: $125

Preferred car camping: $325

Tent camping: $125

It’s still a pretty hefty premium, but this will be your only shot at tickets until (most likely) next January when the lineup is typically announced.