Cure boredom and hunger at the same time with these DIY pizza kits from L.A. restaurants

When you’re stuck inside but you make pizza pie, that’s amore: The city’s restaurants are shut down for their usual service, but some are now giving us an interactive way to enjoy them—and give ourselves something to do in the process. From the always-packed Jon & Vinny’s to one of the city’s most popular pizza pop-ups, L.A. restaurants aren’t just diving into the delivery space, they’re offering special kits so we can play pizzaiolo at home in our own ovens.

Don’t want to dig your hands in at all? Most of these spots are still delivering fresh, hot-from-the-oven pizzas, too, while other local outlets, such as pop-up La Morra, are now selling their pizzas frozen for your quarantine stock-up. If you do want to try your own hand at baking and decorating a pie at home, here’s where to find the fixings.

Melrose’s bastion of vegan cuisine now offers dairy-free ways to hit the kitchen, including a pizza kit that comes complete with vegan sausage, plant-based cheese, sauce and dough. Also on the menu? Kits for spaghetti and meatballs, scallopini parmesan, and tagliatelle bolognese. All meal kits feed two people, come with instructions, and can be cooked in around 15 minutes.

Order it: Call 323-782-9245 or order through delivery apps Postmates, GrubHub, UberEats or Doordash.

It can be tough to land a table at Jon & Vinny’s when we’re not all social distancing, which makes this special feel even more like a deal: Now you can make their crazy-good pizzas at home—no line or weeks-out reservation required. Kits come in either cheese or pepperoni variety, and each involves two mounds of dough along with pizza sauce, grated aged mozzarella and grated parmesan. What’s more, these kits can be picked up from either location, Fairfax or Brentwood.

To order: Email orders@jonandvinnys.com.

One of the world’s most famous—and oldest—pizza operations now in your own kitchen? You’d better believe it. You might not own the impressive wood-fired ovens that Naples and Hollywood’s L’Antica Pizzeria Da Michele uses to crank out its gorgeous Neapolitan-style pies, but if you want to try your hand, you won’t need them. L’Antica’s now selling pizza kits and pasta kits, which include sauce, cheese and all the accoutrements. If you want to get really wild with toppings, stock up on some of the pantry and prepared items the restaurant is now selling, too, such as burrata and grilled octopus.

To order: Call 323-366-2408 or email orders@damicheleusa.com.

One of L.A.’s most popular pizza pop-ups is now popping up in a different way. Lupa Cotta normally brings the pizza-party vibes with it to host locations such as Melody Wine Bar and Kensho, but now it’s doing it to-go with pizza party kits. Simply place your order online, then drop by one of two pickup locations during the week to snag your bag of dough, cheese, herbs and sauce. The margherita kit comes with the makings of two pies, including ample fresh basil, while you can also opt for à la carte dough balls or pepperoni. Feeding a family? There’s even a quarantine party pack, which makes four pizzas.

To order: Use this online form; pick up from Kensho on Tuesdays and from Lady and Larder from Wednesday to Saturday.

Photograph: Courtesy Milo & Olive/Lindsey Huttrer

Zoe Nathan and Josh Loeb’s stalwart restaurant and bakery is like a hug in food form, and because Milo & Olive temporarily can’t dish out those hugs onsite, the team is bringing them to your home. There are fresh pasta kits in a range of flavors, but if you’re looking for the classic M+O pizza, they’ve got that, too. The pizza kit includes two mounds of dough, plus tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, sea salt and basil. Want to do it up? You can add mushrooms or pepperoni for $5 more. Whatever way you decide to play it, just don’t forget to order the garlic knots.

Order it: Call 310-453-6776 or order through delivery apps Postmates, GrubHub, UberEats or Caviar

Few L.A. pizzas are better than Ronan’s, but you can take a stab at making it yourself and see if you can out-cook Daniel and Caitlin Cutler. Pizza kits here are as pared-down as they come: $5 for sauce and $5 for a ball of their glorious dough. You can also opt to add already-baked boules of their sourdough, plus their house-cultured butter, in case you’re looking for a little extra carb comfort at home.

To order: Call 323-917-5100 or order via delivery apps Postmates, Doordash or Caviar.