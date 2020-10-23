The quarrels continue between theme parks and Governor Gavin Newsom over California’s reopening guidelines, but one thing is certain: The retail and restaurants in Downtown Disney are currently open, and starting next month, there’ll be even more to nosh and shop your way through—in California Adventure.

This morning, Disney announced that its shopping, entertainment and hospitality corridor is expanding in a big way, moving into the main thoroughfare of its California Adventure Park. The rides will still remain closed, but now the old L.A.-inspired stretch that is Buena Vista Street will spring back to life by putting a few of the most recognizable storefronts back in action—including one of Disneyland’s best restaurants.

As with Downtown Disney, there won’t be any admission charged to enter the new extension; this is for retail and dining only, allowing for the new portion of the park to reopen its gates under California’s color-coded guidelines.

Most notably the lauded Carthay Circle Lounge will be open for patio seating and running a new food and cocktail menu (reservations recommended), while the nearby Smokejumpers Grill will reopen with mobile ordering for burgers, fries, onion rings and other quick-and-casual American fare. For coffee and all-day options, Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe is coming back for salads, breakfast sandwiches, lattes, wraps and pastries galore, and one of the park’s biggest sweets shops, Trolley Treats, will be back with old-timey candies and other freshly made bites. Feeling peckish as you stroll? There’ll be vending carts dotting the street as well, selling the likes of churros, ice cream, popcorn and more.

When it comes to shopping Elias & Co. will reopen with merch for kids, women and men, and Julius Katz & Sons is relaunching with holiday items and Disney home decor. Kingwell Camera Shop will be back, too, in case you’re in the market for photo albums or picture frames, and, lastly, the new Backlot Premier Shop—currently packed with Halloween-themed goods—opened earlier this month attached to California Adventure and is available for perusing now.

The number of guests will be limited in the original Downtown Disney stretch as well as the Buena Vista Street extension to ensure social distancing, and according to Disney officials, placing a mobile order at a restaurant such as Smokejumpers Grill won’t guarantee your admittance to the area if it’s already at capacity.

Most popular on Time Out

– Finally, some good news: Swingers diner gets saved and will reopen soon

– Take a spooky storybook tour of L.A. with this map of witch houses

– You can have Catalina Island’s iconic Casino to yourself during this sleepover

– Norms is offering 71-cent diner breakfasts for its 71st birthday

– L.A.’s best new underground pizza pop-up also serves some of the best new desserts

