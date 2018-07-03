Five brand new brunches to try in July, especially if you love bottomless spritzes

We know it’s spritzes and rosé all day as soon as summer hits, and so do L.A.’s restaurants. This means that our city’s new brunches now come with a serious side of sipping, whether it’s bottomless, paired or a drink menu longer than the eats options. Whether or not you’re imbibing, cool down with the chillest new brunches around town, including but not limited to breakfast pizzas, tiramisu French toast and CBD coffee to a soundtrack of DJ sets.

It’s baaaaack. This Brentwood steakhouse knows that even the most basic-averse want to sip rosé all summer, and accordingly, is relaunching its limited-run “Toast to Rosé” summer brunch menu. Grab a few friends to tackle all the options, because now through August, you can find a total of five sweet and savory toasts—which each pair with a corresponding rosé. There’s the jumbo lump crab toast, pictured above with gribiche, pickled red onion, celery and cornichon; the prosciutto di Parma toast, which layers goats-milk ricotta with heirloom baby squash, English peas and a sherry vinaigrette; and the fig toast, made with whipped goat cheese, hazelnut, arugula and saba, among others, and all of the breads are made in-house. Of course all toasts and glasses are available à la carte, but the trick here is to pair. (Maybe hire a car service for this one.)

Sat, Sun 11am–2:30pm

Michael Mina’s California-meets-Italian-coast concept launched in the Beverly Center with caviar-topped zeppole, brick-oven pizzas and a slew of fresh seafood last November, and finally, the Adam Sobel-led kitchen just unleashed brunch. Naturally, there’s still seafood aplenty: oysters, crab salad, towers, diver scallops and chilled Maine lobster are just a few of the options on the frutti di mare section of the menu, while you’ll find lobster saffron spaghetti and Faroe Islands salmon with charred corn as entrées. There’s also mushroom polenta with poached eggs and speck; carbonara pizza, which comes topped with farm eggs and guanciale; and for those craving something sweeter, a tiramisu take on French toast, with candied hazelnuts and espresso syrup (seen above). Wash it all down with a trio of Italian-leaning takes on the Bloody Mary, or the option of bottomless Aperol spritzes for $25.

Sun 10am–2pm

Zach Pollack just unveiled his own Italian-informed brunch, where you can catch the Alimento chef slinging his full lineup of pizzas—built on that fluffy, fermented dough—as well as a morning-only breakfast pizza, for anyone who likes the sound of coppa, bacon, roasted onions, potatoes, provolone and egg on a pie (see: everyone). If you’d rather have egg on that killer white pizza with garlic, spinach and basil, don’t sweat it; during brunch only, you can add egg to any of Cosa’s regular roster. Or you can skip the pizzas altogether and opt for the trio of Italian deli- and street-food-inspired sandwiches, a salad, daily pastries, a coppa-stacked breakfast sando or a thick wedge of French toast topped with prunes and mascarpone‚ a nod to canelé. Don’t even think about skipping the mozzarella sticks.

Sat, Sun 10:30am–2:30pm

What happens when a neighborhood cocktail joint launches brunch service? If the joint in question happens to be ETA, Highland Park’s sleek drink den—which also sports a few of the city’s best jazz nights—you know you’re going to get cocktail and music programming to go with those eggs. Much like the daytime vibe here, the food menu is casual: Expect a trio of Benedict sandwiches (including avocado, bacon or braised beef short rib), frittatas with sun-dried tomatoes and snacky items such as green-chile guac, garlicky hummus and a citrus fennel salad, all to the tune of DJ sets. The brunch cocktails outnumber the food options, and include some perfect-for-summer sips: a rosemary-infused ramble, a michelada, mimosas, a lavender collins, strawberry Aperol spritzes and more. For those looking to add a little herbal oomph to their morning, all cocktails, coffee and tea can get upgraded with a CBD boost.

Sat, Sun 12:30–3:30pm

Technically, Hollywood’s new all-day café serves breakfast every day—so consider this an all-purpose brunch available throughout the week. Bright and cheerful, this quick-and-casual spot also sports a great patio, which is where we’d prefer to eat through that breakfast menu separated into “with a fork,” “with a spoon” and “with your hands” categories. We’re talking bagels topped with house-made citrus-and-gin cured salmon; a Mediterranean hash featuring Santa Barbara olives; an ancient-grains porridge that involves Mexican chocolate, cinnamon and spiced pepitas; gluten-free lemon-and-pineapple pancakes and more. Soon, you’ll be able to snag weekend brunch cocktails from the restaurant’s bar, when Bar Joe launches within the space on July 16.

Daily 6:30am-4pm