Five brand new brunches to try in June

Don’t let June gloom extend to your dining. This month, reclaim your daylight time with sunny new brunches, regardless of any and all clouds overhead. We’ve got Southern comfort, Italian Benedicts, Spanish-style breakfast sandwiches, truffle dumplings and more—all of which we can almost guarantee will brighten your day.

By now “farm to table” is an expected element—and most likely already happening at your favorite restaurants here in L.A.—but Farmhouse takes it a step further, what with being fronted by by a second-generation farmer and all. Nathan Peitso is pulling everything from the grain in his pasta’s flour from his own Sun Valley crops. Perhaps the most Californian of our city’s new brunches, this spot offers vegetable-heavy dishes such as heirloom grain salad with cauliflower, citrus, arugula, fennel, sprouts and herbs; avocado toast with grilled vegetables; and quiche with fontina, spinach and leeks. That’s not to say it’s all greenery here: There’s also buttermilk biscuit Benedict with pork belly; breakfast pizza with eggs and bacon; steak and eggs with salsa verde and more.

Sat, Sun 11am–3pm

Redondo Beach’s Spanish and Coastal French dinner newcomer just launched brunch service, but you can still expect a few dinner menu holdovers—Spanish tortilla, a citrus-and-quince salad and seared flank steak, to name a few—to make your choices even more difficult. The brunch menu includes some mouthwatering plates of its own, such as the Spanish breakfast sandwich with ham, cage-free eggs and gruyere; house-made merguez with eggs and mechouia salad; and French toast with lemon pastry cream and market berries. There’s even an omelet sporting local favorite Ugly Drum pastrami. Wash it all down with bottomless mimosas for $19, or a brunch cocktail like the Bourbon Buzz, made with bourbon, amaro, coffee, vanilla syrup, cacao and cream.

Sat, Sun 10am–3pm

Craving a different taste of the Mediterranean? N. 10 Restaurant, the Italian-food new kid on the West Third block, kicks off brunch service this first weekend of June. Look for the Italian Benedict—which features prosciutto, focaccia, potato rosti and hollandaise—plus fava bean frittatas, brioche French toast with mascarpone, and a lobster scramble with basil pesto. If you’re one of those brunch naysayers who get dragged along to the meal, don’t worry—there’s pizza, house-made pasta and even a bone-in rib-eye, too.

Sat, Sun 11am–3pm

As the name suggests, this spot serves noodles, and now it also serves brunch—and yes, there are noodles on the brunch menu, too. This cozy quick-and-casual Silver Lake restaurant recently launched a dim sum-inspired menu, offering a range of new items (Thai-style Scotch eggs, veggie dumplings, and ham, egg and cheese scallion pancakes) but also brings back a few of the menu’s previously retired and more labor-intensive favorites such as the decadent chicken and black truffle shumai, and a seriously good take on pho—here made with clarified chicken stock and sous vide breast meat. There’s also breakfast ramen, so really, what are you waiting for?

Sat, Sun noon–4pm

Name a more iconic culinary duo than Southern food and brunch. There’s something so wholesome about chicken and waffles or blueberry pancakes with a fragrant cup of coffee before you face the day, and at L.A.’s own Yardbird, you can find that and a little bit more. This award-winning Southern-inspired chain offers a brunch menu packed with shrimp and grits with country ham and veal jus; smoked-brisket biscuits; skillet cornbread; deviled eggs; and a Low Country crab-cake Benedict. Need to detox after those biscuits with butter and honey? There’s also a full juice bar. (OK, there’s kale salad and avocado toast, too, but be real—you’re going to want those classic Southern picks.)

Sat, Sun 10am–4pm