Five brand new brunches to try in November

Before the madness of the holiday season starts, take a minute for yourself—and maybe a minute (or 90) for bottomless mimosas, porchetta-and-egg sandwiches and some time to lounge in a rooftop greenhouse, cold brew in one hand and a pastry in the other. Here are five new brunches to check out this month, relaxation (probably) included.

Not only does the newest Bacari sport one of the best new patios in L.A., but it also has a solid brunch menu. There’s the requisite Bacari cicchetti, or plates meant for sharing, and you can expect the Mediterranean-inspired offerings to include shakshouka with bell peppers and sous vide egg; smoked salmon with capers, pickled red onions, cucumber, a dill-garlic crème fraîche and fresh-baked pita; and goat cheese polenta with lamb ragu and a fried egg. What goes with brunch better than a patio? Bottomless drinks, obviously, and you can find unlimited mimosas, sangria and bellinis for $25, running until you tap out or the clock reaches 90 minutes.

Sat, Sun 10:30am–3pm

The Beverly Center’s newcomer is like a child’s dream come to life: Jeremy Fall’s insane, decadent creations run the sweet-savory gamut, with options like massive burgers, gloopy grilled cheese sandwiches, and funnel cake topped with Thrifty ice cream. The brunch menu is no exception, offering up dishes such as the Tower of Cinnamon Toast (topped with cinnamon sugar and red velvet icing, no less); rotating flavors of “Not” Pockets, an allusion to, you guessed it, Hot Pockets; and French toast dipped in doughnut crumbs. If you’re in the mood for something a bit more, er, adult, there’s pork belly eggs Benedict; corned beef hash; brunch enchiladas; and a classic diner breakfast combo. More adult still are the spiked milkshakes and the tableside beer taps, plus cocktails such as the Cold Fashioned: vanilla-infused bourbon with cold brew, bitters and maple.

Sat, Sun 10am–3pm

Photograph: Courtesy Easy’s

There’s no question that the new Hail Mary Pizza is already one of Atwater’s top neighborhood restaurants—and now, it just might offer one of the top brunches, too. Weekend daytime-exclusive items include a crispy porchetta sandwich on brioche (with option to add a runny egg—always add a runny egg); a blue cheese burger; French toast with walnuts and salted caramel ice cream; and frittata with caramelized onions and goat cheese, among others. Still looking for a pizza fix? Hail Mary’s is some of the best in L.A., and at brunch, you can find it both in whole-pie form and by the slice.

Sat, Sun 11:30am–2:30pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hail Mary Pizza (@hailmarypizza) on Oct 26, 2018 at 8:23am PDT

Josiah Citrin’s new restaurant in the Line’s gorgeous greenhouse—formerly home to Commissary—brings playful California cuisine to the table in one of K-town’s prettiest spaces. During brunch, the Michelin-starred chef is plating Cornflake-crusted French toast; chia seed pudding with roasted pineapple and spiced cashew; tuna katsu sandwiches with black garlic and cabbage; burrata with persimmons and Asian pear; and eggs in a slew of omelets, huevos rancheros and a breakfast burrito. Openaire is poolside, after all, and you can make use of those summery vibes and our unseasonably warm fall weather with fresh pressed juice, California-fruit plates, matcha affogato and fun daytime cocktails. We’re not just checking in—we’re moving in.

Sat, Sun 7am–2:30pm

This Pasadena newcomer serves hearty portions, and there’s even better news for hungover/late-day brunchers: This spot serves breakfast items all day long. There are blueberry-purée–filled pancake stacks topped with lemon-vanilla butter, cinnamon roll pancakes, raspberry pancakes, chocolate peanut butter pancakes and pineapple pancakes. And if you hate pancakes, there are crêpes and waffles. There’s a breakfast burger—topped with bacon and a fried egg, naturally—as well as breakfast burritos, breakfast sandwiches, omelets, scrambles and French toast. You want biscuits with gravy? They’ve got that, too, and all day long—because sometimes you go a little too hard and don’t roll out of bed until 3pm. The Pan does not judge.

Sat 8am–10pm, Sun 8am–7pm