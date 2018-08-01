  • News
Five brand new happy hours to try in August

By Stephanie B Posted: Wednesday August 1 2018, 4:19pm

Photograph: Courtesy Mohawk Bend

We’re in the dog days of summer, which means it’s prime time for crisp wines, cool cocktails and snacky bites—best, of course, when you know they're coming at a discount. Keep cool this August with the best new happy hours, which just so happen to include summer-perfect options: poolside drinks, chilled oysters, cheap spritzes and even an exclusive special for baseball fans. 

Cecconi’s

This modern-Italian spot knows a thing or two about good deals—especially when it comes to that Sunday suppers series—and because they want to keep the ball-on-a-budget meals going into the week, this crew just unveiled a new “3 to 6” happy hour. The discounted items run from, you guessed it, 3 to 6pm, but the theme doesn’t stop there: All food and drinks on the menu are priced at either $3, $6 or $9 apiece, which means you can snag Peroni beer, fried olives, short-rib croquettes or mortadella for $3; opt for the $6 range of a glass of house rosé or house white, some baked gnocchi, pizzetas or tuna-and-avocado lettuce wraps; or chow down on a black truffle burger, fried calamari, meatballs, Aperol spritzes and more for $9. Find the full menu here.

Tue–Sat, 3–6pm

Mohawk Bend

This one’s for true-blue Angelenos: Launching today and running through September 23, this craft-beer and vegan-friendly Echo Park hub is offering a special happy hour for Dodgers fans. Expect $4 beers and ciders every night of a home game, available until four hours after the last pitch is thrown. But there’s a catch, so to speak: You’ve got to show up in Dodgers gear or bring your ticket stub to get these happy-hour prices. 

Aug 1–Sept 23, every Dodgers home game

Rappahannock Oyster Bar

ROW’s new oyster bar has some sweet deals for seafood lovers, with two hours of $1.50 daily featured oysters, plus $3.50 Olde Salt clams and oysters, which are grown on the oyster bar’s own farm along the Chesapeake Bay. Looking for something a bit more substantial? Small plates such as peel-and-eat shrimp cocktails; bay scallops with yuzu, burnt orange, poppyseed and tarragon; and hamachi with plums, shiso, serrano and radish in a garlic ponzu vinaigrette—all normally priced between $12 and $16—will only set you back $7 apiece. Throw in the $7 Lil Rapp burger, some $5 smoked-trout deviled eggs, a few $5 draft beer and $6 house wines, and it’s like you're sitting on the dock of the bay—and not in a warehouse district of DTLA.

Daily, 4–6pm

Robata JINYA

L.A.’s OG Jinya may be nearing a decade on West Third, but its daily happy hour is new. Recently revamped, the menu now features $3 Sapporo drafts (or $12 pitchers), $5 cold sakes, discounted apps—like $3 crispy chicken and $6 shrimp tempura—in addition to $2, $3 and $4 robata skewers. It’s also got a killer sushi deal during these hours: Snag two hand rolls for $6, cut sushi rolls for $5 and three choices of nigiri for $7. Don’t forget the $5 “Lycheetinis.”

Daily, 5–7pm

Viceroy

Sip poolside during this Santa Monica hotel, bar and restaurant's new “Vice Hour,” which kicks off with its own party this Friday (August 3). Every day, catch half-price food and drinks: we’re talking wine, beer and cocktails like their Beautiful Day (made with gin, Aperol, prosecco and rhubarb syrup) starting at $7, plus bites starting at $5. So if you’re looking to snack on duck confit and grilled pita with tarragon pesto, or seared za’atar ahi with charred peaches, or maybe some grilled romesco-sauced wings with tzatziki for half-off on every day of the week, you know where to find them. If you’re looking for that aforementioned party, find it from 4 to 7pm this Friday, with free use of the pool, plus select free food and cocktails from 4 to 6pm, and if you go too hard, they’re offering 50 percent off standard rooms for the night. Dive right in.

Daily, 5–7pm

