The three best meal deals in Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills, that’s where we want to be… when our wallets can swing it. In the land of Rodeo Drive-parked Bugattis and Il Pastaio’s paparazzi-snapped pasta twirls, most diners depend on deep pockets or expense accounts for the wagyu and foie sticker-price reveals. But, if you find yourself out of luck in both those “too blessed to be stressed” positions but want to eat like a boss, we’ve found the restaurant deals that allow you to floss. Here are the best meal deals in and around Beverly Hills right now.

Cecconi’s Sunday Supper

Sunday dinner. It’s an Italian-American family tradition of simmering all-day gravy—the red kind—that culminates in braised-meat-sauce glory enjoyed amongst loved ones, finishing the week on a high note of togetherness, garlic and tight waistbands. A few marinara-fuelled Sunday feasts exist in L.A., but nothing says “family” like an end-of-the-week supper at West Hollywood hang Cecconi’s (just a few blocks off the Beverly Hills border). They offer a three-course dinner that features a choice of chicken and kale salad or classic panzanella; rigatoni bolognese or fusilli with broccolini; and either a buffalo mozzarella or spicy salami and mushroom pizza. Priced at $50 for a group of four, guests can add scoops of gelato for an extra $4, and the magician moving from table to table and entertaining the kids is the perfect complimentary family-entertainment cherry tomato on top.

8764 Melrose Ave, 4–7pm Sundays

The Wolfgang’s Steakhouse Happy Hour

This may be the most underrated steakhouse in Los Angeles. The 9021-ode to Peter Luger’s is a sliced-porterhouse-in-bubbling-butter no-brainer. When Wolfgang’s is done right—by starting a dry-aged meal with sizzling extra-thick bacon, tomato and onion, and finishing it with the best whipped cream in L.A. (called “schlag”) on an ice cream sundae or some pecan pie—you’ll easily spend over $100. But hit the bar at the right time and you’ll get a mixed green salad, a butter-bubbling 12-ounce New York steak, creamed spinach, mashed potatoes and a slice of Junior’s World Famous Cheesecake for $44.95. We bet they’ll even throw in some schlag for free.

443 N Canon Dr, 5–8pm daily

Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Kat C.

Sushi Sasabune's toro hand roll

Sushi Sasabune's Lunch Special

With Sugarfish in what feels like every neighborhood, slinging their shockingly low-priced, high-quality omakase meals, even the three-figure raw-fish masters are cutting prices with Japanese steel to stay competitive. At Sasabune, the just-west-of-Doheny experience now offers a range of chef’s choice options throughout the day, including the “Sasabune Lunch Set,” a $38 ocean-and-rice tasting of albacore sashimi salad, seven pieces of nigiri and your choice of hand roll, served with a miso soup starter and lychee sorbet dessert. Add in ample parking options and short-to-no wait times, and it’s no wonder why 9-to-5ers are skipping the usual suspects for this south Beverly Hills strip-mall spot.

9162 W Olympic Blvd, noon–2pm weekdays

The Glendale and West L.A. locations also offer lunch specials