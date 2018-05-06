FYF Fest 2018 has been canceled

After a long period of silence and then a lineup announcement only months before it was set to take place, FYF Fest 2018 has now been canceled.

A notice posted on the music festival’s website says that its organizers “felt unable to present an experience on par with the expectations of our loyal fans and the Los Angeles music community this year.” According a report on Billboard, promoters Goldenvoice and AEG Live scrapped the event due to disappointing ticket sales.

A post shared by FYF Fest (@fyffest) on May 6, 2018 at 11:24am PDT

Those who’ve already purchased tickets will automatically receive full refunds, including service charges, beginning this Monday, May 7.

Janet Jackson, Future, Florence and the Machine, St. Vincent, the XX and My Bloody Valentine had been set to headline the late July fest in Exposition Park. Instead, Goldenvoice says they “will be announcing some special local shows soon, featuring some of the amazing artists from the 2018 line up.”

This marks the first year since its inception in 2014 without the local fest. The 2018 edition also would have marked the first one under full ownership of Goldenvoice and the direction of a new female-led team; the festival plans had been seemingly put on hold following sexual assault allegations against its founder Sean Carlson last year.

Find the full statement on the cancellation below:

After much consideration, we have made the difficult decision to cancel FYF Fest 2018.

Our team of many women and men have worked tirelessly on this event for many years but felt unable to present an experience on par with the expectations of our loyal fans and the Los Angeles music community this year.

We will be announcing some special local shows soon, featuring some of the amazing artists from the 2018 line up.

Ticket purchasers will automatically receive full refunds, including all service charges, beginning this Monday, May 7th, 2018. There is no action necessary on your end to receive a refund. You will receive an email notification from Festival Ticketing once your order is cancelled and refunded. Please allow 5 to 7 business days for the funds to appear in your bank account.

For any questions or concerns regarding your refund, please contact Ticket Purchase Support at support@festivalticketing.com or 855.278.6345. Ticket Purchase Support hours are Monday-Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm MST.