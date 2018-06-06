Get your Instagram ready: Taco Bell is launching frosé this summer

Has millennial pink jumped the shark? Has frosé? If one of the world’s largest fast-food conglomerates adopts them, are they over? Honestly, we don’t have the answers but we do have the news: For better or worse, Taco Bell is testing frozen rosé in two locations this summer, with more outposts potentially on the way. And as anyone in L.A.’s bar scene could have told you, Angelenos love a good frozen drink—pair this with near-constant sunshine, and Southern California is clearly the perfect place for a trial run.

But first, a short drive: As of now, only Newport Beach and Chicago’s Taco Bell Cantinas will be serving the slush, a blended combo of mixed-berry flavoring and two ounces of the Washington-made Charles & Charles 2017 rosé. The Berry Frosé Twisted Freeze joins Taco Bell’s lineup of radioactive-neon-hued slushies such as Strawberry Skittles Freeze and the iconic Baja Blast Freeze. We foresee notes of red fruit and citrus—which should pair perfectly with a Naked Chicken Chalupa or four.

In a news release this morning, the chain called its new product “the perfect combination of berry flavors for a tasty, strawberry-forward, easy-to-sip summer treat.” A glass (16-ounce plastic cup) of the Berry Frosé Twisted Freeze will set you back $7.99 in Newport Beach, but only $5.49 in Chicago. Because of course everything is more expensive in California.

Newport Beach’s Taco Bell Cantina is located at 2121 W Balboa Blvd.