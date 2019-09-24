‘Hamilton’ tickets go on sale soon for its L.A. return

Raise a glass to freedom: Hamilton is coming back to L.A. next year, and tickets for the immeasurably popular musical inspired by the life of Alexander Hamilton go on sale in just over a month.

If you’re helpless in the face of the Lin-Manuel Miranda show’s return, then mark Monday, November 18 at 8am on your calendar—that’s when single tickets will go on sale for the touring production’s rendezvous at the Pantages Theatre, which runs from March 12 through September 20, 2020. And while we’re sure resale prices will rise up, we don’t know how to say no to this: Tickets start at a relatively reasonable $55.

But just you wait: The Ham4Ham ticket lottery, in which you can nab a pair of $10 orchestra seats, will return as well. Though details are still forthcoming, we imagine it’ll be pretty similar to the digital lottery when the show made its L.A. debut in 2017: A lottery for each show opens two days prior, and you can enter at no cost through the Hamilton app. Awesome… wow.

If you’re not willing to wait for the November on-sale date, season ticket holders get an earlier shot at seats; the info page also mentions additional presales starting on October 7, so we’d keep tabs on that as well.

Hamilton caps off a slew of other major shows in Pantages’s 2019-2020 season, including Anastasia, Frozen and The Spongebob Musical—because all of your favorite animated properties are musicals now.