HARD Summer is coming back with Future, DJ Snake and Dillon Francis atop the lineup

Ready to go to a music festival again? Well, whether you are or not, they’re coming back.
After calling off its 2020 edition—and never even making it as far as announcing a lineup—the electronic and hip-hop–focused HARD Summer is coming back in 2021, and maybe sooner than you’d expect. The music fest is slated to take over San Bernardino’s NOS Event Center on July 31 and August 1.
Future, DJ Snake back-to-back with Malaa, 2 Chainz, Dillon Francis, Kaytranada and RL Grime back-to-back with Baauer top this year’s edition.
Of course, California has yet to release any sort of guidance about when and how music festivals can return (though the state has green-lit seated outdoor performances). That didn’t stop Outside Lands from announcing its return over Halloween weekend. Coachella, on the other hand, scrapped its spring date and has yet to announce any further plans. HARD’s summer date feels comparatively daring. Festival organizers do note, however, that they’ll follow all state and local health guidelines that are in place at the time of the event.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 2 at 10am for $159, with a $9.95 deposit.
Though the fest promoters have yet to say anything about specific public health changes they expect to make, HARD does note that it’ll arrive with “a new expanded layout” that promises more shade across its five outdoor stages. If you splurge on VIP passes, you’ll gain access to a splash pool and a dedicated entrance and bathrooms.
Check out an announcement video and the full lineup below.
HARD Summer 2021 lineup:
2 Chainz
2 DEEP
1788-L
$NOT
A-Track
Anabel Englund
Ardalan
Arius
Austin Millz
Bad Boys Club (CRAY + GG Magree)
Benda
Biicla
BIJOU
Bleep Bloop
Blunts & Blondes
Born Dirty
Cam Girl
Capozzi
Cassian
CharlestheFirst
Craze
Dack Janiels
DIALS
Dillon Francis
DJ Scheme
DJ Snake b2b MALAA
Dombresky
Don Toliver
Drezo
Ekali
Elohim
Future
G Jones b2b EPROM
Godlands
Hekler
Hex Cougar
HOLLY
Hulk Gang {Valentino Khan + 4B}
Iann Dior
JAUZ
JOYRYDE
JSTJR
k?d
Kaytranada
Kayzo
Lee Foss
Lick
Lil Durk
Lisbona Sisters
Lucati
Manila Killa
Mario Judah
Maya Jane Coles
MONOKY
MR CARMACK
Nina Las Vegas
Nitepunk
Nitti Gritti b2b Wuki
Noizu
Nostalgix
Partiboi69
Phantoms
Prospa
Ranger Trucco
Ravell
REZZ
Riot Ten
RL Grime b2b Baauer
Rubi Rose
Sage Armstrong
SAYMYNAME
Schade
SIPPY
SKREAM! (Old Skool Dubstep Set)
Slushii
Softest Hard
Solardo
Soul Clap
Thee Mike B
TYNAN
Virtual Riot
VNSSA
Walker & Royce
Wax Motif
WHIPPED CREAM
Yultron
ZíA
