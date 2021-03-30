HARD Summer is coming back with Future, DJ Snake and Dillon Francis atop the lineup

Ready to go to a music festival again? Well, whether you are or not, they’re coming back.

After calling off its 2020 edition—and never even making it as far as announcing a lineup—the electronic and hip-hop–focused HARD Summer is coming back in 2021, and maybe sooner than you’d expect. The music fest is slated to take over San Bernardino’s NOS Event Center on July 31 and August 1.

Future, DJ Snake back-to-back with Malaa, 2 Chainz, Dillon Francis, Kaytranada and RL Grime back-to-back with Baauer top this year’s edition.

Of course, California has yet to release any sort of guidance about when and how music festivals can return (though the state has green-lit seated outdoor performances). That didn’t stop Outside Lands from announcing its return over Halloween weekend. Coachella, on the other hand, scrapped its spring date and has yet to announce any further plans. HARD’s summer date feels comparatively daring. Festival organizers do note, however, that they’ll follow all state and local health guidelines that are in place at the time of the event.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 2 at 10am for $159, with a $9.95 deposit.

Though the fest promoters have yet to say anything about specific public health changes they expect to make, HARD does note that it’ll arrive with “a new expanded layout” that promises more shade across its five outdoor stages. If you splurge on VIP passes, you’ll gain access to a splash pool and a dedicated entrance and bathrooms.

Check out an announcement video and the full lineup below.

HARD Summer 2021 lineup:

2 Chainz

2 DEEP

1788-L

$NOT

A-Track

Anabel Englund

Ardalan

Arius

Austin Millz

Bad Boys Club (CRAY + GG Magree)

Benda

Biicla

BIJOU

Bleep Bloop

Blunts & Blondes

Born Dirty

Cam Girl

Capozzi

Cassian

CharlestheFirst

Craze

Dack Janiels

DIALS

Dillon Francis

DJ Scheme

DJ Snake b2b MALAA

Dombresky

Don Toliver

Drezo

Ekali

Elohim

Future

G Jones b2b EPROM

Godlands

Hekler

Hex Cougar

HOLLY

Hulk Gang {Valentino Khan + 4B}

Iann Dior

JAUZ

JOYRYDE

JSTJR

k?d

Kaytranada

Kayzo

Lee Foss

Lick

Lil Durk

Lisbona Sisters

Lucati

Manila Killa

Mario Judah

Maya Jane Coles

MONOKY

MR CARMACK

Nina Las Vegas

Nitepunk

Nitti Gritti b2b Wuki

Noizu

Nostalgix

Partiboi69

Phantoms

Prospa

Ranger Trucco

Ravell

REZZ

Riot Ten

RL Grime b2b Baauer

Rubi Rose

Sage Armstrong

SAYMYNAME

Schade

SIPPY

SKREAM! (Old Skool Dubstep Set)

Slushii

Softest Hard

Solardo

Soul Clap

Thee Mike B

TYNAN

Virtual Riot

VNSSA

Walker & Royce

Wax Motif

WHIPPED CREAM

Yultron

ZíA

