Here’s where to find free doughnuts in L.A. for National Doughnut Day 2018

Someone had a cruel sense of humor to pin National Doughnut Day on a calendar right near the start of summer, but let’s be real—the beach bodies can wait. Tomorrow is Friday, June 1, which means some of L.A.’s best doughnut shops and the country’s biggest brands will throw open their doors and practically T-shirt-cannon free treats at you. Here’s where to get your doughnut fix this year.

First and foremost, let’s kick off with Sidecar Doughnuts, undeniably one of L.A.’s best shops slinging these sugary goods. Stop by Sidecar in Santa Monica or Costa Mesa on Friday morning and receive a free doughnut—no purchase necessary—as long as you’re one of the first 100 customers at either spot. (Pro tip: They open at 6:30am.) Looking for something a little more central? Sidecar’s shiny new truck will be parked in front of Salt & Straw’s Larchmont Village location from 11am to 3pm, and if you’re one of the first 50 guests to buy a scoop of one of Salt & Straw’s new June flavors, you’ll get a card for a free doughnut—which you can conveniently cash in at the truck right out front. Maybe use that free-doughnut ticket to snag Sidecar’s new brown sugar pudding flavor, a collab with Love & Salt’s chef Michael Fiorelli?

Too many doughnuts is never a bad thing, which is why Cake Monkey’s National Doughnut Day special is one we can really get behind: For every purchase, get a trio of free doughnut holes in their one-day-only flavor, spiced coffee crumb cake with a vanilla milk glaze.

This spot’s doughnuts aren’t free tomorrow, but you can find a sweet treat here made just for the holiday: cups of doughnut bread pudding. Chef-owner Kristine de la Cruz normally stocks her Filipino-inspired bakery with bread puddings of great variety (we’re looking at you, ube), but on Friday, they’re made of doughnuts. Once more, with feeling, doughnut bread pudding. Don’t forget you can also get in on the shop’s regular happy hour action, when you’ll get 20 percent off your order between 2 and 6pm.

Photograph: Courtesy Magpies

At soft-serve mecca Magpies, get a free doughnut hole to top your swirl. Just be one of the first 50 customers at either the Tarzana or Silver Lake location. (Pro tip: they open at 11am.)

Looking now to national chains, the allure of Krispy Kreme is nearly irresistible—and doubly so when you see that “HOT NOW” neon sign light up, signaling the arrival of a fresh batch. Well, extra good luck staying away on June 1, when tons of L.A.-area locations will be giving out a free doughnuts of your choice, all day long, with no purchase necessary.

America may or may not run on Dunkin’ most days of the year, but on June 1, we tend to agree with the slogan. After all, this is the one day of the year when you can grab a free doughnut—all day and night—with the purchase of any beverage at any location, and honestly, that coffee’s pretty good. (Don’t @ us.)