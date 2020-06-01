How to support Black Lives Matter and other groups protesting in Los Angeles

These are the different ways to help aid peaceful protests throughout L.A.

Angelenos have taken to the streets for the past few days to protest against racism and police violence, spurred by the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer. Time Out believes that equality and justice should be keystones of life and progress in our cities, and we offer respect and peace to those taking a stand.

So we’ve put together a list of groups that are leading peaceful protests as well as offering support to protestors who have been arrested. The Minnesota Freedom Fund has raised so much money that they’re suggesting people donate to other community funds, so we’re directing our attention to other organizations, both local and national.

And if you’re looking for even more ways to show support with your wallet, we’ve also put together a list of pop-ups and restaurants that are donating their proceeds to black causes and reshared this spreadsheet of black-owned restaurants.

Black Lives Matter L.A.

Both a rallying cry and an organization, the L.A. chapter of BLM has dedicated itself to organizing non-violent protests and, additionally in recent weeks, compiling demands to help the black community, which has been disproportionately impacted by coronavirus.

People’s City Council Freedom Fund

The People’s City Council is committed to voicing the concerns of Angelenos, often in regard to evictions. Their Freedom Fun will support legal and bail fines and medical fees for arrested protestors, and direct money toward legal assistance groups and community medics.

The Bail Project

If you’d specifically like to foot the bill for protesters’ bail, this organization assists with payments around the country, with local offices in Compton and San Diego.

Multiple bail funds

If you can’t decide on just one, ActBlue, which typically processes donations for Democratic candidates, has created a tool that lets you split donations among 38 community funds around the country.

American Civil Liberties Union

For a century, the ACLU has worked in courts and communities and defend the rights and liberties that the Constitution guarantees to all Americans.

