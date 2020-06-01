Your food orders donate to black causes at these L.A. pop-ups and restaurants

If you want to donate to a cause but don’t know where to begin, a few of L.A.’s top pop-ups and underground bakers are making it easy for you this week. In solidarity with the nationwide protesters calling for justice for George Floyd—a black man who was suffocated by a Minneapolis police officer last week—some of the city’s chefs are donating their proceeds to a number of organizations that protect, center and support black lives.

Whether you’ve been meaning to donate to the NAACP, Black Lives Matter or the ACLU, these local outfits make donations quick and delicious. Some are giving a portion of your order’s proceeds, and others donating 100 percent of them—an especially thoughtful act, considering the donations come during a pandemic that has nearly decimated the restaurant industry. Thanks to this generosity, your next food order can do civic good while also filling you up. And don’t forget: You can also support the black community by ordering from L.A.’s black-owned restaurants not just this week but always.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aliza j. sokolow (@alizajsokolow) on Apr 16, 2020 at 4:46pm PDT

Aliza J. Sokolow: One of L.A.’s top food stylists and photographers isn’t just sought out for her aesthetics—she’s also a phenomenal baker. Each week Sokolow’s been taking online orders for fluffy-as-hell challah and some of the best chocolate chip cookies we’ve ever had the pleasure of tasting, with pickup available in Echo Park, West Hollywood, Encino and Santa Monica. This week she’s donating 100 percent of her baking proceeds to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). If you’re feeling extra charitable, there’s even a new box to tick for extra donating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emi✨y A✨ben (@almondmilkmaiden) on May 5, 2020 at 5:48pm PDT

Almond Milk Maiden: Emily Alben’s dreamy underground baking outfit is taking action all June long. Throughout the month, 10 percent of order proceeds will be split between three organizations: Black Visions Collective, the Bail Project and the Los Angeles chapter of Black Lives Matter, with a menu that includes pies, cakes, pastries, cookies by the dozen, special-occasion cakes, and a savory galette made with farmers’ market tomatoes. There are salty honey pies, cardamom cakes with rose-water glaze, date-shake–inspired ice cream sandwiches, golden-milk cinnamon rolls, chocolate cake with tahini buttercream and so much more, and for a good cause. View the June menu here. Place your order one week in advance and pay via Venmo or Paypal, then pick up in Pasadena for free or opt for delivery for an additional cost.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLOCKPARTYHLP (@blockpartyhlp) on May 10, 2020 at 12:15pm PDT

Block Party: One of Highland Park’s busiest bars is giving back this week in a big way. If you’re in the mood for fun and funky craft beer, plenty of wine, hard seltzer and even spritz kits, now’s the time to order because Block Party is donating 100 percent of its sales proceeds to Black Lives Matter L.A. all week long. Opt for growler fills, canned drinks, bottles and even an easy-to-assemble michelada to help the cause. Call 323-741-2747 or order via Caviar, then pick up your goods along York Boulevard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OFFSHORE TEA (@offshore_tea) on Sep 22, 2019 at 10:43am PDT

Offshore Tea: Teaheads, this one’s for you. Normally you’d find Offshore Tea and its refreshing cups of cold-pressed teas at Smorgasburg, but while the weekly food event is still on pause, you can purchase a rainbow of dried tea blends online—and in June, you’ve got extra reason to stock your pantry. David Zuluaga’s Venice-based, small-batch–tea company is donating 100 percent of its order proceeds through the month, supporting Black Lives Matter L.A. Matchas, oolongs, hibiscus-and-lemongrass herbal blends and more can all be yours essentially for donation, and you can order online here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEÑOREATA Modern Cuban Food (@senoreata) on Jun 1, 2020 at 8:16am PDT

Señoreata: Chef Evanice Holz’s flavorful—and entirely vegan—Cuban-food pop-up is now taking preorders for her next batch of potato balls, pastelitos and more, and proceeds are helping not one but two incredible organizations. During the pandemic Holz has been working two weeks out, which means orders placed beginning today can be picked up on June 14; 20 percent of every one of these orders placed now through June 7 will get split evenly between the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). This means Señoreata’s delicious Cuban-sandwich packs, picadillo-stuffed potato balls, and crunchy-coated croquettas will be doing good work while going down easy. Place your order now through June 7 by emailing catering@senoreata.com⁣, then pick up near Echo Park on Sunday, June 14.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Compound Butter (@compoundbuttermag) on May 21, 2020 at 10:00am PDT

And while not a restaurant, one of our favorite food magazines—the L.A.-based Compound Butter—just announced that they’ll be donating a portion of the preorder proceeds from their next issue throughout June. Currently they’re slated to donate to Black Lives Matter L.A., but are open to any suggestions for additional organizations that support the advancement and protection of black lives. You can preorder Compound Butter’s “Fantasy Issue” here.

Share the story