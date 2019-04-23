Kid Cudi, Major Lazer, Dillon Francis top the HARD Summer 2019 lineup

If you missed some of the biggest hip-hop and EDM headliners at Coachella, you’re in luck: A bunch of them are coming a little closer to town when HARD Summer arrives in Fontana this August.
The EDM, trap and hip-hop–heavy music festival makes its annual return, with Kid Cudi, Major Lazer, RL Grime, Dillon Francis, Alison Wonderland atop the HARD Summer 2019 lineup, as well as a slew of high-profile back-to-back performances: Excision and Nghtmre, Flosstradamus and 4B, and Zhu and Tchami, among them.
The two-day fest, which hits the Auto Club Speedway on August 3 and 4, also includes appearances from Loco Dice, Sheck Wes, Juice Wrld, JPEGMAFIA, Soulja Boy and more. Oh, and hidden in the somewhat smaller type on the lineup poster, you’ll even find Diesel—yes, Shaquille O’Neal will be DJing the first day of the fest (and if the stars align, maybe he’ll even rap a few verses).
After some significant layout changes last year (no more camping, stages moved onto the infield grass), HARD continues to tweak its experience logistics, with more shaded areas and water stations promised for this year, as well as an initiative to reduce the amount of dust. For VIP ticketholders, expect a splash pool and mobile charging lockers.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26, at 9am, including two-day passes (starting at $129) and single-day tickets (starting at $79), as well as VIP access starting at $249 for the weekend or $139 for a day.
Check out the full lineup below:
