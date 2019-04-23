Kid Cudi, Major Lazer, Dillon Francis top the HARD Summer 2019 lineup

If you missed some of the biggest hip-hop and EDM headliners at Coachella, you’re in luck: A bunch of them are coming a little closer to town when HARD Summer arrives in Fontana this August.

The EDM, trap and hip-hop–heavy music festival makes its annual return, with Kid Cudi, Major Lazer, RL Grime, Dillon Francis, Alison Wonderland atop the HARD Summer 2019 lineup, as well as a slew of high-profile back-to-back performances: Excision and Nghtmre, Flosstradamus and 4B, and Zhu and Tchami, among them.

The two-day fest, which hits the Auto Club Speedway on August 3 and 4, also includes appearances from Loco Dice, Sheck Wes, Juice Wrld, JPEGMAFIA, Soulja Boy and more. Oh, and hidden in the somewhat smaller type on the lineup poster, you’ll even find Diesel—yes, Shaquille O’Neal will be DJing the first day of the fest (and if the stars align, maybe he’ll even rap a few verses).

After some significant layout changes last year (no more camping, stages moved onto the infield grass), HARD continues to tweak its experience logistics, with more shaded areas and water stations promised for this year, as well as an initiative to reduce the amount of dust. For VIP ticketholders, expect a splash pool and mobile charging lockers.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26, at 9am, including two-day passes (starting at $129) and single-day tickets (starting at $79), as well as VIP access starting at $249 for the weekend or $139 for a day.

Check out the full lineup below:

12th Planet

Alison Wonderland

AMOK (Will Clarke + Sian)

Andre Power

Anna Lunoe

Anti Up

Armani White

A-trak b2b YehMe2

BAYNK

Benda

Black Caviar

Blanke

Blesst

Cam Girl

Candy Rain

Claude VonStroke

Dack Janiels

Dateless b2b Lucati

Diablo

Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal)

Dillon Francis

DJDS

Dom Dolla

Dombresky

Dreamdoll

Droeloe

Duke Dumont

Excision b2b NGHTMRE

Flux Pavilion b2b Netsky

Flosstradamus x 4B

G Herbo

G-Rex

Gammer

Ghastly

Graves

GRAVEDGR

Habstrakt

Hekler

Herobust

Hucci

Jessie Reyez

JPEGMAFIA

Juice WRLD

Justin Martin

KAIVON

Kasbo

Kayzo

Kid Cudi

Kill the Noise

Kyle Watson

Lauren Lane

LICK

Lil Mosey

Lil TJay

Loco Dice

LP GIOBBI

MadeinTYO

Major Lazer

Monki

Moon Boots

Ms. Mada

Mustard

Noizu

OMNOM

OOKAY (Live)

Rick Trainor

RL Grime

Robotaki

Sheck Wes

Shlohmo

SOSUPERSAM

Soulja Boy

Space Jesus

Subset

Subtronics b2b Dirt Monkey

Tommy Genesis

VNSSA

What So Not

Whethan

Young Franco

Yultron

ZHU b2b Tchami

Zia

