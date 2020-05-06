L.A. County trails and parks will reopen this Friday

Summery weather have you itching to spend more time outside? Well good news: As of this Friday, it’ll be a little bit easier (and, you know, legal) to explore the outdoors.

Starting this Friday, Los Angeles County will begin relaxing some of the restrictions in its “safer at home” order, including the reopening of trails and parks. The news came Wednesday as part of the unveiling of the county’s larger, five-stage Roadmap to Recovery plan.

On May 8, we’ll be entering Stage 2 of the recovery efforts, which will allow some retails businesses to open for curbside pickup, including bookstores, clothing stores, florists, music stores, sporting goods stores and toy stores. Car dealership showrooms can open, as well, as long as they adhere to social distancing measures.

Of particular interest to sunshine-starved Angelenos, trails in the county will reopen on Friday, though you must must adhere to physical distance and use face coverings to access them (though just a heads up that most parks will be closed on Mother’s Day). As was the case when outdoor spots began closing, it’s not immediately clear if this applies to only county-run sites, or all parks and trails in the county; the county has said that it’ll release more info later in the week. Golf courses will reopen, too, but pro shops will need to stay closed, and restaurants and concession stands there will only be able to offer takeout.

UPDATE: On Wednesday evening, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that the City of Los Angeles will be largely replicating these same openings on Friday. The one slight difference: City trails, parks and golf courses will reopen on Saturday, but Runyon Canyon will remain closed.

Beaches weren’t included the announcement, but the county did have a tidbit to share about their reopening. “There is a plan. It will go in effect at some point in the very near future,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the L.A. County Department of Public Health. “That will allow for a slow reopening of our beaches in a way that’s as safe as possible. I know we can all look forward to that happening pretty soon.”

Later developments in Stage 2 will also lift restrictions on manufacturers, offices, essential health care businesses, outdoor recreation and libraries, as well as museums, cultural centers and galleries—though no date is given for these beyond “soon.” In all cases, these businesses will reopen in heavily modified ways to allow for social distancing, and in ways that encourage employees to still work from home.

Looking further out, tattoo shops, massage parlors, bars and nightclubs, movie theaters, bowling alleys and schools will be included in Stage 3, while Stage 4 will see the reopening of large conventions, entertainment venues and spectator sports. And finally, Stage 5 will see life in L.A. return to normal. In all of these cases, no dates are given other than “TBD.”

