Self-isolating king Luke Skywalker knows a thing or two about blue milk. But before you chart a course to live on a remote island, find a bantha who’ll lend you some of its milk and throw some back straight from the source, we’ve got a better idea: Just use this official Star Wars recipe to make some at home.

Disney keeps its recipes for the familiar frosty versions of blue and green milk more secure than the plans to the Death Star, but those of us longing for a taste of the plant-based drinks at Disneyland’s Star Wars-themed Galaxy’s Edge can now try a heated version at home thanks to the park’s official cookbook. Written by Chelsea Monroe-Cassel and Marc Sumerak, it details how to make a few of the otherworldly dishes and drinks found in Black Spire’s dining enclaves, the marketplace and Oga’s Cantina, plus a few spins such as this blue milk chai (a warmed, spiced take on the icy, fruity drink).

Thanks to the publishing team at Insight Editions, we can share just how to bring some bantha milk into your own home with this recipe from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook. And you won’t even have to milk a bantha to get it.

Disneyland Galaxy’s Edge Bantha Chai

1 serving

Here’s what you’ll need:

2 cups rice milk (or milk of your choice)

2 teaspoons arrowroot powder

1 blue butterfly pea tea bag

1 inch fresh ginger root, thinly sliced

pinch of ground cardamom

pinch of ground mace

1 to 2 tablespoons sugar, to taste

Here’s how to make it:

In a small saucepan, whisk together the milk and arrowroot powder. Place over medium-low heat. Add the remaining ingredients to the pan and combine, whisking occasionally, until steaming. Let mixture steep about 5 minutes, until it is a rich blue color and smells strongly of spice. Remove from heat and strain into a mug. Enjoy right away.

Find more recipes in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook, on sale now.

