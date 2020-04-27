Get hot chicken burritos with Tocaya and Toca Madera’s new delivery-only restaurant

On Tuesday, a new burrito enters the delivery ring: The group behind Toca Madera and Tocaya Organica welcomes a new restaurant into its modern-Mexican restaurant family, and while it offers organic ingredients like its two sibling concepts, Burritos Locos is more relaxed and a little more, uh, colorful.

First off, there’s that slogan (“We roll fatties”), and while you can expect more familiar burritos such as chicken al pastor and bean and cheese, Burritos Locos will rely less on the classics you might find at your favorite burrito shop and more on what it’s calling “new-school Mexican,” turning the likes of Nashville-style hot chicken; the Philly cheesesteak; and Cajun fried shrimp into meals rolled up in 14-inch flour tortillas. There are organic meats. There are plant-based “meats.” There are wine and beer deliverables.

The new venture will offer six burritos—including a few vegan/vegetarian options and a kids’ burrito—which run between $6.95 and $13.95, plus the option to add French fries, guac and a creamy “loco sauce” to the inside of any variety for $2.95.

A number of local chains are launching delivery-only concepts, which can operate out of preexisting restaurant kitchens and help keep staff employed during restaurant shutdowns: Fast-casual poke spot Sweetfin now has an all-vegan bowl concept, Plant Shop, while sushi chain Katsuya newly delivers select nigiri and hand rolls as Krispy Rice, and sbe, the restaurant group behind Umami Burger, recently kicked off Sam’s Crispy Chicken. Even chefs without a chain behind them are jumping into the delivery-only space, including Ei Hiroyoshi, a former Sasabune chef, who now runs mobile and carb-conscious sushi operation Skinny Fish.

If you’re in West Hollywood or Westwood and you want to get a taste of the latest, you’re in luck—Burritos Locos launches delivery in those two neighborhoods tomorrow, with a few regions following close behind: DTLA, Hollywood, Playa Vista and Toluca Lake all roll out on Wednesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burritos Locos (@werollfatties) on Apr 25, 2020 at 12:39pm PDT

Burritos Locos launches tomorrow, April 27, available on Postmates daily from 11am to 10:30pm.

