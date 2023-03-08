Los Angeles
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Din Tai Fung assorted dumplings
Photograph: Courtesy Din Tai Fung

Look alive, Westside: Din Tai Fung is heading to Santa Monica

The famous soup dumpling spot will soon open a location with ocean views near the Third Street Promenade.

Patricia Kelly Yeo
Written by
Patricia Kelly Yeo
Advertising

Though an exact opening date has yet to be announced, the word’s out: World-class xialongbao purveyor Din Tai Fung is coming to Santa Monica Place, the multi-level mall at the end of the Third Street Promenade. For Angelenos living on the Westside, this puts the globe-spanning restaurant chain’s astonishingly consistent, ultra-delicious soup dumplings within even closer driving distance than Century City or Torrance—the latter currently being the chain’s only location west of the 405.

Soon, Los Angeles (or to be more specific, Santa Monica) will have world-class soup dumplings with beachside views, courtesy of an enormous, indoor-outdoor restaurant space on the third level of the mall. The new outpost will be the brand’s second location at a property controlled by Macerich, a commercial real estate trust; the first, a location situated inside Portland’s Washington Square shopping center, is the only Din Tai Fung in the state of Oregon.

The new location isn’t the only local shake-up for the Taiwanese dumpling giant; later this year, Din Tai Fung is set to move from the Americana at Brand to the much-older Glendale Galleria directly across the street. (Singapore’s Paradise Dynasty, known for its multi-colored soup dumplings, is set to take its original place.) And that’s in addition to a location bound for the Downtown Disney shopping district in Anaheim.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!