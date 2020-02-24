Make FETCH happen at this ‘Mean Girls’ pop-up restaurant

Get in, loser, we’re going to Santa Monica: FETCH, the Mean Girls-themed pop-up restaurant, is almost here and tickets are finally on sale.

The ticket launch was originally slated for October 3—cue Lindsay Lohan’s “It’s October 3rd”—but as of today, you can snag a seat at the table and sit with us (or, as it turns out, Paramount Pictures, because this is an official collab).

From April 18 to May 31, you can figure out if butter’s a carb at the prix-fixe restaurant, where, much like past pop culture pop-ups like Saved by the Max and Good Burger, every ticket includes 90 minutes in the photo-ready space and a few themed courses of your choosing.

For appetizers, pick between Whatever Cheese Fries, Just Stab Caesar Salad and Buttered Bacon Muffin Bites; for entrées, the All-Carb Diet Vodka Pasta, a Gretchen’s Weiner Dog, some Pusher Pepperoni Pizza, or the Just Stab Caesar Chicken Salad in a larger form.

Finish it all off with some Why Are You White Chocolate Mousse, a Toaster Strudel Strawberry Shortcake Sundae, or the Kalteen Bar Hot Fudge Sundae (maybe wear some stretchy pants for this one, even if it is against Regina George's rules).

For not-regular, cool moms who want to imbibe, FETCH is also offering à la carte cocktails with names like the Too Gay to Function Fishbowl and the Spiked Glen Coco (you go).

After its run in Santa Monica, FETCH is slated to head to New York City for a pop-up sometime this summer.

There’s no dress code for either affair, but per the event’s website and one of the most iconic lines of the movie, “On Wednesdays, we wear pink.”

FETCH is all-ages and runs from April 18 to March 31 at 1705 Ocean Ave in Santa Monica, from 11am to 11pm daily. Tickets run $45 apiece and are on sale now.