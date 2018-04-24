Marshmello, Travis Scott and Diplo top the HARD Summer 2018 lineup

Did you miss TOKiMONSTA’s surprise Coachella set? Or Marshmello’s massive convention center show last month? Not to worry, because you’ll have a second chance when HARD Summer kicks off this August.

The EDM, trap and hip-hop–heavy music festival is back, and this time around Marshmello, Travis Scott, Virtual Self (Porter Robinson) and back-to-back sets from Diplo and Dillon Francis as well as Zeds Dead and Jauz top the HARD Summer lineup.

Flosstradamus, Louis the Child, MØ, Yellow Mustard, Kill the Snails, Troyboi, Rick Ross, TOKiMONSTA and others round out the rest of the fest’s top billing.

After hopping around locations for a few years, HARD seems to have found a proper home: The fest will return to the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana on August 4 and 5. Expect some significant layout changes this time around, though: Camping has been axed from the experience, but the stages will move off of the hot pavement and onto the infield grass where the campgrounds once resided. In addition, the “Green Stage” has been relocated to inside the speedway, entrances have been tweaked and more free water stations and shade structures have been added.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 27, at 9am, including two-day passes (starting at $129) and single-day tickets (starting at $79).

Peruse the full lineup below:

$UICIDEBOY$

2¢ (Craze & Four Color Zack)

A-Trak b2b Baauer

B&L All Stars

Bear Grillz

Bejo

Big Wild

Blackbear

Bontan

Borgore b2b Getter

Born Dirty

Burns

Ciszak

Cray

CupcakKe

DEVAULT

Diplo b2b Dillon Francis

DJ Lezlee

DUCKY

Ekali

Elohim

Escapade

Felix Da Housecat

Fisher

Flosstradamus

Ghastly

Griffin Stoller

Heklr

Hippie Sabotage

Jack Harlow

JOYRYDE

JSTJR

Judge

K?D

Kai Wachi

Kerri Chandler

Kill The Snails

KITTENS

Kolombo

KRANE

Lil Skies

Lil Xan

Loud Luxury

LOUDPVCK b2b Bighead

Louis The Child

Madam X

Manilla Killa

Marshmello

Medasin

Melé

Mija

MØ

OMNOM

Party Favor

Petit Biscuit

Pluko

Rick Ross

Rico Nasty

Sacha Robotti

Sage Armstrong

San Holo

Saweetie

SayMyName

Slushii

Snakehips

Subset

Sullivan King

TOKiMONSTA

Travis Scott

Trippie Redd

TroyBoi

Valentino Khan

Virgil Abloh

Virtual Self

Whipped Cream

wifisfuneral

Xie

YBN Nahmir

YehMe2

Yellow Mustard

Zeds Dead b2b Jauz