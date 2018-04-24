Marshmello, Travis Scott and Diplo top the HARD Summer 2018 lineup

Did you miss TOKiMONSTA’s surprise Coachella set? Or Marshmello’s massive convention center show last month? Not to worry, because you’ll have a second chance when HARD Summer kicks off this August.
The EDM, trap and hip-hop–heavy music festival is back, and this time around Marshmello, Travis Scott, Virtual Self (Porter Robinson) and back-to-back sets from Diplo and Dillon Francis as well as Zeds Dead and Jauz top the HARD Summer lineup.
Flosstradamus, Louis the Child, MØ, Yellow Mustard, Kill the Snails, Troyboi, Rick Ross, TOKiMONSTA and others round out the rest of the fest’s top billing.
After hopping around locations for a few years, HARD seems to have found a proper home: The fest will return to the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana on August 4 and 5. Expect some significant layout changes this time around, though: Camping has been axed from the experience, but the stages will move off of the hot pavement and onto the infield grass where the campgrounds once resided. In addition, the “Green Stage” has been relocated to inside the speedway, entrances have been tweaked and more free water stations and shade structures have been added.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 27, at 9am, including two-day passes (starting at $129) and single-day tickets (starting at $79).
Peruse the full lineup below:
$UICIDEBOY$
2¢ (Craze & Four Color Zack)
A-Trak b2b Baauer
B&L All Stars
Bear Grillz
Bejo
Big Wild
Blackbear
Bontan
Borgore b2b Getter
Born Dirty
Burns
Ciszak
Cray
CupcakKe
DEVAULT
Diplo b2b Dillon Francis
DJ Lezlee
DUCKY
Ekali
Elohim
Escapade
Felix Da Housecat
Fisher
Flosstradamus
Ghastly
Griffin Stoller
Heklr
Hippie Sabotage
Jack Harlow
JOYRYDE
JSTJR
Judge
K?D
Kai Wachi
Kerri Chandler
Kill The Snails
KITTENS
Kolombo
KRANE
Lil Skies
Lil Xan
Loud Luxury
LOUDPVCK b2b Bighead
Louis The Child
Madam X
Manilla Killa
Marshmello
Medasin
Melé
Mija
MØ
OMNOM
Party Favor
Petit Biscuit
Pluko
Rick Ross
Rico Nasty
Sacha Robotti
Sage Armstrong
San Holo
Saweetie
SayMyName
Slushii
Snakehips
Subset
Sullivan King
TOKiMONSTA
Travis Scott
Trippie Redd
TroyBoi
Valentino Khan
Virgil Abloh
Virtual Self
Whipped Cream
wifisfuneral
Xie
YBN Nahmir
YehMe2
Yellow Mustard
Zeds Dead b2b Jauz
