Nancy Silverton’s got a new quarantine-themed cookbook and it’s only $3

Out of ideas and also most ingredients? Leave it to a Michelin-starred, James Beard Award-winning chef to help you make the most of your pantry: Mozza’s Nancy Silverton just released a cookbook that’s all about finding ways to whip up meals with what you’ve got, and for not a lot.

The digital-only Cooking from Your Pantry only costs $2.99 across every platform where it’s available, and considering these are dishes you can create with jarred goods and canned items you already own (or are inexpensive and easy to find), you can save those dollars for a rainy day—or for some takeout and delivery when you want to leave the cooking to the pros.

The e-book runs through two dozen easy-to-assemble recipes all pulled from Silverton’s classic A Twist of the Wrist cookbook, published in 2007 and co-authored with another Beard Award winner, food writer Carolynn Carreño. This edition, Silverton’s spotlighting recipes for eggs, pastas, polentas and desserts—true pantry and quarantine MVPs, if you ask us.

“I am very excited that Twist is coming back into the public consciousness, even in this much abbreviated e-version,” Silverton writes in the foreword. “People need these recipes now more than ever. We all need to use the food we have in our pantry—or ingredients that are easy to get when we run out—in creative and tasty ways. These are anxious times. Cooking should relieve anxiety. Not create it.”

Turn a carton of eggs into spinach-and-chorizo frittatas or simply toss them in a pan to fry them individually with olive oil, creating a lacy and flavorful crust around the edges; root through your pantry to throw some anchovies into a pasta with breadcrumbs and garlic; make a creamy dulce de leche pie out of graham crackers, milk, butter, peanuts and a can of cajeta.

Some of Silverton’s recipes call for perishables many of us probably don’t keep handy on a regular basis (pancetta or fresh ricotta, perhaps), but there are plenty of recipes you can whip up from just about anything, and that’s really the point of it all—work with what you’ve got.

What’s more, each recipe included should only take you 30 minutes or less, which is great for all of us—after all, we’ve got a lot of Netflix to binge.

Cooking from Your Pantry is now on sale. Find it available for digital download for $2.99 on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, Books A Million, Gogle Play Store and Kobo.

