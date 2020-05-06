These 12 great L.A. restaurants just launched takeout and delivery

Just when you feel like you’ve ordered the best takeout and delivery L.A. has to offer, a whole new crop of restaurants join in with to-go menus for an even bigger and better checklist to eat through.

The restaurant industry is in flux and many of our favorite restaurants and bars temporarily closed, but a few are reentering the dining scene with new and exciting takeout meals, pantry items and DIY kits. Whether you’re looking for New England-style seafood from a Michelin-starred chef, a healthy grain bowl and turmeric smoothie, or a fire-grilled steak up in the mountains, your to-go options just got a lot more delicious. Here are 12 fantastic L.A. restaurants now offering delivery and takeout, and what to order from them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Button Mash (@buttonmashla) on May 5, 2020 at 12:37pm PDT

Button Mash: Echo Park’s choice arcade bar and restaurant just leveled up with takeout. Now you can find Button Mash cooking up a prix-fixe, Pan-Asian meal on the weekends, and there’s even a vegan option. Look for dishes such as sticky short rib lettuce wraps, sesame cold noodle salad, and tofu grilled with red curry, plus dessert. Need something to wash it down? You can even add beverage pairings. Order online through Tock.

Casa Vega: This Sherman Oaks Mexican-food mainstay just reopened, and now it’s got a drive-through. Casa Vega’s new takeout menu is full of the generational restaurant’s biggest hits all available for drive-up pickup, plus a handful of margaritas to-go and a limited marketplace, which sports tortillas, produce, eggs, milk and more. Our advice? Snag some of the combo plates (and especially some taquitos), plus family trays and à la carte beans and rice so you’ll have leftovers. Order online through the restaurant or call 818-788-4868 ahead of your visit.

Charcoal: After a temporary closure, Josiah Citrin’s smoky, grill-happy restaurant is back in business and it’s serving up weekend-only family meals. Expect Charcoal classics such as the cabbage baked in embers, as well as the insanely delicious grilled chicken wings. You’ll get plenty of grilled and hearth-roasted veggies, steaks and seafood, not to mention dessert, with a rotating menu. Order online through Tock.

Connie and Ted’s: Michael Cimarusti is back, baby. The Michelin-starred chef of Providence fame just reprised his more casual New England-style seafood restaurant, Connie and Ted’s, which means more lobstah rolls for us all. Simply pick the date and time for your pickup, then pick and choose through the brief menu of serious seafood: grilled calamari, fried calamari, mussels and clams, fish and chips, bowls of chowder, and lobster rolls, plus sides and salads. Like a trip to the sea while our beaches are closed. Order online through Tock.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Factor’s Famous Deli (@factorsfamousdeli) on Aug 12, 2019 at 7:15am PDT

Factor’s Famous Deli: On May 8, the Pico institution returns with pickup and local delivery of all its Jewish-deli staples. You’ll be able to order lox, matzo ball soup, borscht, pastrami and beyond from the 72-year-old go-to, and if you really want to stock up, Factor’s offers pints and half-gallons of soups, not to mention frozen trays of meatloaf, lasagna and more. Call 310-278-9175 to place your order.

Hatchet Hall: One of the best restaurants in L.A. is finally back, reopening with a limited menu of its hearth-cooked, Southern-leaning, wholly craveable cuisine. It feels impossible to not want the whole menu at Hatchet Hall, which makes its new family-style meal a savior: The prix-fixe menu is available for dinner only, and features some of the restaurant’s greatest hits so you won’t have to worry about missing out. It includes the house-made potato rolls with honey butter; Edwards country ham; salad in garlic dressing; marinated game hen (which you’ll roast at home); scalloped potatoes with Hook’s white cheddar; mushroom gravy; and butter-braised cabbage; and brown-butter chocolate chip cookies, all at $79, and it feeds two. Of course it you do feel like choosing, there are à la carte options, including new daytime sandwiches, plus market goods such as flour, sugar, toilet paper, dried black-eyed peas, beer, wine and batched cocktails. Its next-door drinking destination, Old Man Bar, is even selling a few of its rare whiskeys and other favorite bottles of spirits. Order it all online for Culver City pickup or find it on Postmates for delivery.

Honey Hi: After a brief closure, one of Echo Park’s most darling restaurants is back in action for all of your grain bowl/turmeric pickle/smoothie needs. Honey Hi is selling a few of its signature breakfast bowls, sandwiches and sides, plus a range of smoothies and caffeinated drinks from a full espresso bar. Its new “digital marketplace” offers the same kind of care that the café puts into its health-minded prepared foods, so you can score items like their house-made almond milk, grain-free granola, nettle-and-basil pesto, lactofermented hot sauce, and bone broth from pasture-raised chickens. Look for produce boxes and à la carte vegetables, too, plus baking goods and specialty items such as cashew yogurt, halloumi and local bee pollen. Order online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Misty Mansouri (@ladybyrdcafe) on Apr 21, 2020 at 9:12am PDT

Lady Byrd Cafe: If you’re looking for something completely new, Echo Park’s got a cute, brand-new spot that just opened. Lady Byrd Cafe, located in the former Pollen space, offers fresh juice, a full coffee and espresso bar, all-day breakfast (we’re talking frittatas, lox, breakfast burritos and plenty of pastries) and sandwiches, soups, salads and a limited menu of pastas. It also sports an affordable kids’ menu, plus produce and “nesting” boxes to help you keep your home well equipped. You can also snag bags of coffee here, as well as fresh baguettes. Find the full menu here.

Lucques: Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne’s long-running restaurant is closed for good but you can still get a taste of the trailblazing Lucques. How? The chef-restaurateur pair operate a robust catering arm under the same name, and it just launched a few of the original restaurant’s most famous items—including the beloved Sunday Supper series. Each weekend Goin now whips up a prix-fixe meal of hyper-seasonal dishes at $45 per person, and if that’s not your thing, you can opt for weekend brunch packages, pantry items and bottles of wine for both pickup and local delivery. Order online through Tock.

Parm Boyz: The Boyz are back in town. L.A.’s favorite red-sauce party pop-up just reemerged with chicken and eggplant parm galore to keep you well-fed every weekend, as opposed to their usual monthly appearance at Ronan. After a brief pause, Parm Boyz have returned with their mouth-watering prix-fixe meal that progresses from antipasti and caesar salad to spaghetti with hearty slabs of breaded chicken and eggplant, plus tiramisu for a sweet finish. Each dinner kit feeds two, and all at $70 (unless you’re going for the vegetarian version, which involves only eggplant parm at $65); all you’ll need to do is toss the parms in the oven for a few minutes. You can add on sides of burrata (always get the burrata) and sourdough focaccia, plus batched cocktails, bottles of wine and items from Ronan’s new market selection (which includes boules of the restaurant’s killer sourdough bread). Find it popping up to-go at Ronan every Sunday. Order online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by oldplace (@oldplace) on Nov 18, 2019 at 10:14pm PST

The Old Place: After a temporary closure, the rugged mountain restaurant built on fire cooking is back. The Old Place, a gem tucked into Cornell’s hilly terrain, now sports a window just for ordering takeout, and it’s jumping back into service with weekend-only steak dinners, beer, wine and their “manmosas” (made with a 50/50 ratio of orange juice and sparkling wine). Call 818-706-9001 to order ahead or simply stop by the window to order.

Rustic Canyon: One of California’s most iconic seasonally-inspired restaurants reopened its Santa Monica doors for dinner takeout. Jeremy Fox’s influential and ever-creative Rustic Canyon is cooking up different prix-fixe meals every Wednesday to Sunday night, when you might enjoy fried chicken with buttermilk biscuits and blackberry hot sauce one evening, and sourdough linguine the next. One thing’s for sure: Each dinner—priced at $49 per person—includes marinated olives, salad, dessert and Fox’s phenomenal lavender almonds, which are worth an order alone. Call 310-393-7050 or order online through Tock.

Most popular on Time Out

– This new underground pop-up serves nonna-approved pastas at an absurdly affordable price

– Here’s how to make blue milk chai from Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

– Some California businesses could begin reopening in ‘many days, not weeks’

– Get hot chicken burritos with Tocaya and Toca Madera’s new delivery-only restaurant

– Some of L.A.’s best taquerias now sell taco kits for your home

Share the story