Norms is offering 71-cent diner breakfasts for its 71st birthday

The more things change in 71 years, the more things stay the same: Angelenos are still head over heels for a classic diner, and local legend Norms is here to celebrate.

The diner chain with nearly two dozen locations started humbly at the corner of Sunset and Vine in 1949, giving L.A. one of its first 24-hour restaurants and plenty of homestyle classics. While the first outpost is no longer around, you can still bask in the iconic Googie architecture glory of the oldest standing Norms—located on La Cienega—for 1950s charm and, of course, that straightforward diner fare. And this month, it’ll only cost you 71 cents.

To celebrate its 71st birthday, all 22 Norms locations will offer a full day of cheap-as-it-comes breakfast. Simply stop by any of them on Wednesday, October 28, and you can order up a plate of two eggs with two bacon strips or sausage links, plus two made-from-scratch hotcakes all for 71 cents. (Note: If you’re dining in, there’s a limit of one special per customer, and if you’re grabbing it to-go, there’s a limit of two orders.)

Of course, Norms knows it can’t be the only one celebrating 71 years in 2020, so it’s sharing its birthday with another special: Anyone turning 71 this year can roll up to any Norm’s between October 21 and 27 and enjoy a free dine-in breakfast with proof of birthdate. Now that’s a celebrity birthday we’d be okay with sharing.

Photograph: Courtesy Norms. Norms on La Cienega

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NORMS Restaurants (@norms) on Sep 7, 2020 at 8:16am PDT

All Norms diners will offer the 71-cent breakfast special, which can be found on Wednesday, October 28, from 7 to 9am. You can find the full list of Norms locations here.

Most popular on Time Out

– Downtown is L.A.’s coolest neighborhood—but that means something different this year

– Here’s how restaurants, movie theaters, gyms and museums could reopen in L.A. and other SoCal cities

– This L.A. comedian filmed a stand-up special in his apartment courtyard

– If you ever fly again, you can finally mobile order food at LAX

– Embrace your inner basic with these pumpkin spice treats across L.A.



Share the story