Southern California restaurants are banned from offering on-site dining, but per L.A. County rules, drive-ins can remain open even with food service—and one of L.A.’s best pizzerias is pivoting to match.

On Wednesday, Hollywood’s L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele launched drive-in screenings in an adjacent parking lot, propping up a screen, stringing some bulb lights through the space and providing a new format to serve their Neapolitan-style pizzas, fresh pastas and antipasti, a possible lifeline during this financially dire time for restaurants.

L.A. County recently shuttered all dine-in service, most notably outdoor seating, and while a county judge overturned the county board of supervisors’ ban this week, California’s new regional restrictions still outlaw on-site dining—meaning L.A.’s restaurants and bars must continue to operate with takeout-and-delivery–only models. Despite officials’ suggestion that Angelenos remain in their homes, per county regulation as long as residents remain in their cars and adhere to the 10pm curfew, drive-ins are still allowed. So L’Antica built a drive-in.

The setup is contactless and the format is casual: No tickets are required, and guests must remain in their vehicles at all times. Upon entry they'll receive a flyer with three QR code squares to scan using their smartphones: One code leads to the full food menu, one leads to the restaurant’s market and pantry selection (should you need to pick up olive oil, produce or any other home items while there), and the final QR code leads to a Spotify playlist in case you’d rather tune in to music than whatever’s playing on the screen. Guests order online or by calling the restaurant, and their orders are brought out to the car by masked staff.

The restaurant isn’t charging an entrance fee, and guests need not stay for the full evening’s programming: classic Italian films, Charlie Chaplin flicks, famous Italian football matches, or local indie short films, depending on the day, and all announced via L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele’s Instagram account on the day of.

Just remember: Masks are required when interacting with staff, no matter how briefly, and all food must be consumed from within your car. And don’t forget to tip.

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele is located at 1534 N McCadden Pl in Hollywood. Drive-in screenings begin every night at sundown. No tickets are required for entry, but reservations are available.

