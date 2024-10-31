Subscribe
See Angelenos celebrate the Dodgers’ World Series win

The baseball team won the championship for the 8th time in history.

Anna Rahmanan
Anna Rahmanan
Senior National News Editor
Dodgers fan in Los Angeles
Photograph: Shutterstock
The Dodgers won the World Series and we can’t contain our excitement—neither can our fellow Angelenos judging by the sound of all those fireworks last night.

Though the parade isn’t until tomorrow in Downtown L.A., everyone has already been (rightfully!) celebrating the team’s championship win against the Yankees (their eighth title ever, and second since 2020) and posting all about it on social media.

We, of course, have been spending all day looking through the footage while rejoicing with the masses. (But certainly not enjoying the coverage of a bus being set on fire.)

Here are some of the best uploads we’ve found:

@prxnce10 Sinatra, you did your best, but time to pass the mic to Mr. Newman 💙🍾 GO DODGERS! #dodgers #dodgersbaseball #losangeles #mlb #worldseries ♬ I Love L.A. - Randy Newman
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Honest Mike (@honestmike)

