The Dodgers’ World Series parade hits Downtown L.A. on Friday

The nonstop fireworks can only mean one thing: The Los Angeles Dodgers just won the World Series. The team beat the New York Yankees four games to one—with a particularly wild fifth game that saw the Dodgers come back from a five-run deficit.

It’s the second recent World Series win for the team since 2020’s shortened, fan-less season, but that year was missing one very important celebration: a parade. Now, for the first time since the team’s victory in 1988, the Dodgers will celebrate their World Series championship with a parade through Downtown L.A.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Friday’s parade—and we’ll continue to update this story as more details come in.

When is the Dodgers parade?

The parade will be Friday morning, November 1, at 11am. It’s expected to last about 45 minutes.

What’s the parade route?

The parade (which will feature players atop double-decker buses) kicks off on the Spring Street side of L.A. City Hall (the Grand Park side) before heading south, and then west on 1st Street. After that, it’ll head south on Grand Avenue before turning west onto 5th Street. The parade will continue for a few blocks west before wrapping up between Figueroa and Flower Streets.

Los Angeles, are you ready for a parade?! #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/FZhhp1VB29 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 31, 2024

Do I need a ticket?

Nope, and it’s free to attend. But there will be a ticketed celebration at Dodger Stadium afterwards at 12:15pm; tickets for that go on sale Thursday at noon. The team notes, however, that it won’t be possible to attend both the parade and the stadium celebration based on the timing.

Courtesy Metro

How can I get there?

For starters, don’t drive. Between the road closures and the thousands of fans, you’re sure to encounter gridlock just about everywhere. Thankfully, the parade route is within walking distance of seven Metro stations: Civic Center/Grand Park, Grand Ave Arts/Bunker Hill and Historic Broadway are all right along the parade, and Union Station, Little Tokyo/Arts District, Pershing Square and 7th St/Metro Center are only a couple of blocks away.

How can I watch the parade from home?

We don’t blame you if you don’t want to put up with the crowds or can’t get out of work. Thankfully, you can easily watch from home: Both the parade and stadium celebration will be broadcast on the MLB Network and MLB.com at 11am. But local coverage will begin even earlier at 9:30am on SportsNet L.A., CBS 2, NBC 4, KTLA 5, ABC 7, KCAL 9 and Fox 11, plus radio coverage on AM 570.