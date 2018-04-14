  • News
See the celebrities spotted at Coachella 2018, from Justin Bieber to Kylie Jenner

By Michael Juliano Posted: Saturday April 14 2018, 9:00am

Photograph: Courtesy Natt Lim/Getty Images for Coachella

If we had to devise some demonstrable laws of Coachella, one of them would surely be as time increases, so too does the likelihood to spot a Kardashian.

Yes, celebrity spotting is practically an annual pastime at Coachella. The music festival and its off-site parties attract droves of A-listers (and plenty of lesser-letter celebrities) looking to either stand out or blend in with the crowd.

We’ll be on the lookout for more celebrities at Coachella as the desert fest continues—we’re sure Beyoncé’s Saturday night set and the off-grounds Neon Carnival will bring out some big names—and update this story. In the meantime, here are some of the celebs that have been spotted already.

Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods and Kourtney Kardashian

Justin Bieber (and the Walmart yodeling kid)

Allesandra Ambrosio

Iggy Azalea

Emily Ratajkowski

Paris Hilton

