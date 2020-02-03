Skip the saccharine with these anti-Valentine’s Day specials and parties in L.A.

Lovebirds can keep their Hallmark holiday, because with L.A. restaurants and bars throwing all-out anti-love celebrations—or the kinds of parties and specials that celebrate friend love—who needs a table for two and a pile of rose petals?

Whether you’re looking for some Valentine’s Day reprieve or simply a killer spot for singles, here’s where to find anti-Valentine’s Day parties around town, including a pop-up bar for breakups, a Dolly Parton-themed Galentine’s Day brunch, special cocktail menus and a delicious scary movie. You can even shred a photo of your ex and get a free shot, because you deserve it.

Take your galentines to brunch and Dolly Parton heaven at Alcove and Big Bar

Dolly wigs not required: Los Feliz’s split-concept spot with a killer patio is doing it up for Galentine’s Day with a special nighttime brunch party that even features a screening of the hair queen’s classic, 9 to 5. The restaurant portion, Alcove, is whipping up a Galentine’s brunch on the night of February 13 featuring specials such as an entire section of toasts (including one variety called “Bitches Love Toast”), while the other half of the space, Big Bar, will be boasting cocktail specials and the Dolly film, not to mention plenty of themed decorations and an option to bedazzle your own cocktail glass to take home. The fun starts at 6pm; entry is free, with food and drink available à la carte.

Sip free drinks over breakup movies at the Breakup Bar Pop-Up

Who needs a rom-com? Not you. Melrose’s Breakup Bar is back for its second year to help you toast your single success and forget your ex with an included (with a reservation) cocktail or sparkling-wine flight, plus stations for crafting, breakup movies projected around the space and a themed anti-love cocktail menu. Head to 7276 Melrose Avenue now through February 15 and you can add an anonymous note about your ex to the wall of broken relationships, watch projected breakup movies both modern and classic, sip drinks with names such as “I Dealt with Your Parents for Years” and “Ghosted,” and, should you get hungry, order up snacks like chocolate-covered strawberries for one. There’s even a brunch iteration, which you can find on both February 9 and 16. Entrance is free for walk-ups, or reserve your space online for $20.

Snag free bubbly and chocolates for Galentine’s Day at Pacifique

Friend love is real love, and at West Hollywood’s Pacifique, they’re giving you a perfect excuse to spend the holiday with your galentines: Bring a party of three or more on February 14, and your table will get the romantic treatment with a gratis bottle of bubbly and some French chocolates. You can also expect one-night-only menu specials, a live jazz band and a rose wall for photos. Reservations are recommended.

Take in a show—and some beer and tacos—at Angel City Brewery's Broken Hearts Circus

Angel City Brewery is bringing back its Broken Hearts Circus, which means you can stop by the Arts District beer hub for a free afternoon of anti-love–themed performances and entertainment. It's all rounded out by for-purchase beer, plus bites from Downtown Taco Co., West Coast Pizza and a few circus-related food stalls—because nothing heals a broken heart like beer, tacos and a spectacle. Stop by from noon to 7pm for drinks, eats, burlesque, DJ sets, a juggling show and more.

Shred your ex at Ever Bar

On February 14, the stylish watering hole within Kimpton’s Everly Hotel is reprising its party devoted to hating this day, complete with the opportunity to “shred your ex” and all cursed images/love letters thereof via a paper shredder the bar will have on hand—and this year, when you shred your ex, you’ll even receive a free shot. Ever Bar’s also serving cheeky drink specials, plus hosting a live band, so you know it’s really a party. This singles’ soirée runs from 8pm to 2am.

Nosh and drink at Street Food Cinema’s “Bloody Valentine’s” screening of The Silence of the Lambs

Well hello, Clarice, indeed. If the only man-searching you want to do on Valentine’s weekend is a manhunt, who better to join than Clarice Starling, the FBI agent star of The Silence of the Lambs? Forget the mush of Street Food Cinema’s saccharine-sweet La La Land screening on the 14th: You’re here for the “Bloody Valentine’s” screening the next night, and we do mean bloody. This screening, held at DTLA’s historic Million Dollar Theatre, allows you to bring in food from next door’s Grand Central Market—which means you can nosh on pupusas, pizzas, Filipino rice bowls, tostadas, Thai food, vegan ramen, tacos, fresh pasta, lobster rolls and more as you watch Starling and Hannibal Lecter track down Buffalo Bill (talk about a dream couple). There’ll also be cocktails and a DJ beforehand. Tickets range from $23 to $33; doors open at 7pm, and the movie starts at 9pm.

