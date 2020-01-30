Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right California icon-chevron-right Los Angeles icon-chevron-right Spider-Man is going to swing over Disneyland’s Avengers land, for real
Spider-Man is going to swing over Disneyland’s Avengers land, for real

By Michael Juliano Posted: Thursday January 30 2020, 11:36am

Photograph: Courtesy Disney/Marvel

Come this summer, you’ll believe that a teenage boy bitten by a radioactive spider can fly. Disney released a video today that shows a suited-up Spider-Man flipping in midair, with a tease that you’ll see him summer 2020 in the upcoming Avengers Campus area of California Adventure.

According to a post on the Disney Parks Blog, “guests visiting Disney California Adventure park in the near future may be able to catch a glimpse of the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man himself swinging above the rooftops of Avengers Campus.” Fingers crossed he’ll be slinging quips, too.

Now, as much as we’d like to believe a flesh-and-blood friendly neighborhood Spider-Man will be swinging around, this looks more like a dressed up version of the inanimate crash test dummy-like robots that Disney showed off a couple of years ago. But honestly, isn’t the prospect of a robotic acrobat infinitely more exciting (and terrifying) than a human performer?

That won’t be Spider-Man’s only appearance in the land: Spider-Man will join the land in a new, interactive, family-friendly ride (pictured at the top of this story) that’ll have you slinging webs at Spider-Bots that’ve gone haywire. The attraction rounds out a land that also includes some sort of sorcery-inspired experience with Doctor Stranger, an Ant-Man–themed restaurant and an Avengers ride (to open at a later date). 

