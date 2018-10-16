Time to gussy up those boots and to grab a hat: The Stagecoach 2019 lineup is here. Held a week after Coachella and on the same grounds, the Indio festival brings country music’s biggest modern stars (plus some unexpected legends) for a three-day country music pilgrimage.

Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt and Jason Aldean top this year’s radio-friendly lineup. The fest, which takes place April 26 to 28, also includes Cole Swindell, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cam, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Old Dominion and Lauren Alaina, plus some unconventional picks like Bret Michaels, Rita Wilson and Tom Jones.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale Friday, October 19 at 11am. General admission three-day passes start at $349, a $20 price bump over last year. A shuttle combo pass costs $409 and a secured spot in the standing pit runs $1,399. If you’re after a reserved seat, those cost between $899 and $1,399. Car camping starts at $199, with $60 for a companion spot.

Check out the full Stagecoach 2019 lineup below:

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.