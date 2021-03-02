Sugar Rush is bringing a sweet, candy-themed walkthrough to the Valley

UPDATE: Initially announced as a drive-thru, Sugar Rush will now make its debut as an open-air walkthrough. It’s still largely the same idea—a route lined with whimsical, oversized candy displays, tunnels and domes in Woodland Hills—but you’ll now be tackling it distanced and on foot instead of on a set of wheels.

If you’ve read our initial story below, then you’ll want to note two logistical adjustments: Instead of March, Sugar Rush open on April 2 and run through May 2. And the multi-path format of the drive-thru has been axed in favor of a single route.

But the biggest change comes down to pricing, which pivots from the largely flat-rate per-car rates many of us have gotten used to over this past year to a per-person pricing model that’s closer to the pre-drive-thru Insta room model. A single ticket costs $30, and you’ll save an additional couple of dollars per pass the more people you have: it costs $55 for a family of two, $75 for three, $94 for four, $100 for five and $108 for six.

“The drive-thrus have been a lot of fun and were necessary last year during the holidays,”

says Experiential Supply CEO Jasen Smith. “Now we feel it is time to welcome families into our

world on foot to take in the rich immersive environments we are building.”

Our original story about the drive-thru version of Sugar Rush from February appears below.

With Halloween and Christmas well behind us, so too are pretty much all of the spooky and sparkly drive-thrus that sprouted up last year. But with most indoor attractions still shuttered, we’re not quite ready to part with from-our-car diversions just yet. Thankfully, the folks behind Haunt’oween LA and WonderLAnd are back with another drive-thru.

Sugar Rush will debut in Woodland Hills this spring with a parking lot full of candy-inspired displays and tunnels. But whereas those previously mentioned seasonal drive-thrus put visitors on a set course, this one introduces multiple paths into the mix; it’ll be up to you to choose which routes to follow.

“This will be a true interactive experience where each vehicle has control of its own adventure,” says Experiential Supply Co. founder Jasen Smith of the production company’s latest themed event.

You’ll find Sugar Rush from March 26 through April 25, from 3 to 10pm each day, at the former Westfield Promenade (6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd). Tickets cost $75 per vehicle, and if last year’s similar events are any indication, you can expect time slots to book up pretty quickly.

Beyond that, we don’t know exactly what to expect yet. The organizers describe it as an interactive “Willy Wonka meets Burning Man” experience dotted with performances and oversized displays—and, of course, topped off with a little bit of actual, edible candy to take home.

“Since we’re out of the holiday season now, we’ve spent a lot of time thinking about what’s fun and what we could bring to families for this next journey,” says Smith. “Candy is timeless and powers a beautiful color aesthetic for us to work with. We’ve also ordered around five million individual pieces of candy for the guests—come get it!”

While we wait to unwrap whatever else Sugar Rush has in store, take a look below at what Experiential Supply Co.’s two previous drive-thrus had to offer last year.

