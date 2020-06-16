Surprise dad with these Father’s Day food specials

Dads can be hard to shop for, especially when they’ve been locked inside for months: They’ve probably already downloaded every military air history book to their e-reader and online-shopped their way to 40 new dad caps, gadgets and Hawaiian shirts for summer. So, what do you get for the dad who has everything? Put down that “World’s #1 Dad” mug and look to some of L.A.’s best restaurants because they’re making Father’s Day a breeze with plenty of specials and gift packages.

Father figures come in all shapes, sizes and interests, so whether they’re a wine lover, the king of the cookout or simply someone who appreciates a great dry-aged steak, here’s where to find a few of L.A.’s best food-related Father’s Day gifts this year.

For the steak lover

Curtis Stone’s Hollywood restaurant and butcher shop is one of the finest spots in the city to grab a steak, so it’s no surprise that Gwen is offering a steak-lover’s dream for Father’s Day. Gwen’s dry-aging program is one of our favorites in L.A., and this weekend they’re offering some of their best cuts for dad: Choose from a 30-day–aged bone-in, 34-ounce rib eye ($100); the 80-day–aged bone-in, 380-ounce rib eye ($185); or a 12-ounce wagyu New York strip ($120), and you can complete the meal with plenty of add-ons such as house A1 sauce, peppercorn rub, caramelized onions, guajillo-and-lime butter and more. Order online.

For the grillmaster

If dad’s all about grilling—but still wants to take it easy this weekend—Superba Food + Bread teamed up with Pitfire Pizza for two ready-made packages that give you all the glory of grilling out with none of the prep work. Each meal kit feeds four, and only needs to be finished on the grill. There’s a steak grilling kit, which includes four hanger steaks with romesco; corn on the cob with chili-and-mint butter and parmesan; ricotta with flatbread (just throw that par-baked bread over the fire for a few minutes); and a half-gallon of lemonade, all at $55. There’s also a burger version, at $60 (also available with vegan patties), which involves that grilled corn, plus a salad of watermelon, cucumber and feta, and a dessert of peach crumble with cream. There are plenty of add-ons, too, such as peel-and-eat shrimp, cupcakes, dilly potato chips, and hot dogs. Reserve your orders online via both Superba and Pitfire.

For the BBQ aficionado

Burt Bakman is giving you options on options if you want some of L.A.’s best BBQ this weekend. The pitmaster behind SLAB and Trudy’s Underground Barbecue is going all out with two packages for the holiday, which each feed a family. If you’re looking for an easy setup, the ready-made BBQ package ($130, feeds four) includes two pounds of brisket, one pound of pulled pork and an entire chicken, plus your choice of three sides, some red velvet cake and all the fixings, but if you’re thinking of jumping behind the grill yourself, the DIY kit ($225, feeds six) involves a 32-ounce prime tomahawk steak, two rack of ribs, an entire chicken, two pounds of burger patties and all the accoutrements, plus a cooler, an apron, BBQ sauce and spice rub for future cookouts. Order online.

For the wine lover

If dad likes to sip and learn, Vinovore is offering a special—and affordable—virtual tasting just for the occasion. Owner Coly Den Haan is inviting Olmstead Wine Company’s Zwann Grays and winemaker Christina Netzl to lead a “winesplaining” course on Sunday, June 21, where dad can sign on via Zoom at noon and sip through two Austrian natural wines, Netzl’s rosé and grüner veltliner, all while learning about the varietals and the bottles’ specific processes. You can opt for a bottle of each, or simply choose one bottle, and even snag a special “Coolest. Dad. Ever.” box for them. What’s more, 100 percent of the proceeds benefit Black Lives Matter Los Angeles. Order online.

