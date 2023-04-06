Table at Third & Fairfax: Pampas Grill

Table at Third & Fairfax is a weekly dining column in 2023 where Food and Drink editor Patricia Kelly Yeo will eat her way through the Original Farmers Market. Each column will drop on Thursday for a week-by-week recap of her journey through the classic L.A. tourist attraction. Last week, Kelly tried Friends & Family Pizza Co, which just landed on this month's best new restaurant list.

From the moment it opens, the lines never seem to stop at Pampas Grill (est. 2001), the cafeteria-style churrascaria at the Original Farmers Market. Many years ago, I visited their standalone location in Culver City with my family, so I’m already familiar with the pay-by-weight pricing model and impressive array of Brazilian classics.

It isn’t even noon yet on a Tuesday, and there’s a small line ahead of me. I’m worried about taking too long and holding up the line, but I want to consider all my options—even with 52 weeks in this column, I’ll probably only visit Pampas Grill one or two more times in 2023. I mull over the plainer sides like black beans, fried plantains and heart of palm salad, plus pao de queijo, the tiny dinner rolls made of tapioca flour and cheese; chicken stroganoff, a creamier, tomato-rich offshoot of the Russian beef dish; and, of course, feijoada, the meaty black bean stew that many call Brazil’s national dish.

From the cold section, I end up with three salads: heart of palm, bowtie pasta with cheese and sundried tomatoes and tomato slices and red onion in balsamic dressing. From the hot section, I ladle some black beans onto my plate (already accounted for on the scale, as the sign above me makes clear) and use the tongs to serve myself some white rice, collard greens and a few plantains.