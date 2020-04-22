Taco Bell’s HQ is flipping to a free drive-through for frontline workers

A number of restaurants are feeding frontline workers, but in Irvine, now there’s a drive-through for it.

The team at Taco Bell—they of Fourth Meal fame—are flipping their headquarters into a free-lunch drive-up for two days to help feed EMTs, firefighters, the police force, media news vans, truck drivers and other essential workers, with a focus on those whose vehicles normally can’t fit through drive-up systems.

The fast-food chain is calling the program the “Truck-Thru at HQ,” and it can be found just north of the Irvine Spectrum Center.

Those looking for lunch this Friday (April 24) or next Friday (May 1) can swing by for a free meal pack, which includes that beloved disc, the ubiquitous Crunchwrap Supreme, alongside a classic bean burrito and some cinnamon twists, plus a Baja Blast to wash it all down.

Taco Bell is running the “Truck-Thru at HQ” on April 24 and May 1 from 11am to 2pm at 1 Glen Bell Way in Irvine.

