Here’s how to make Disneyland’s famous churros at home

It could be weeks or months before the gates to the happiest place on earth reopen, but at least we can now get a taste of Disneyland in our own homes.

Sure, we’re all about the rollercoasters and other movie-themed attractions—which you can ride digitally—but one of the things we miss most about Disneyland is the food: Dozens of restaurants and piles of street carts serving fresh pastries, pretzels and gourmet spins on the usual theme-park fare. Thankfully, Disney did us a solid this week and released its sought-after recipe for one of the parks’ most iconic eats: the churro, in bite form.

All you’ll need are the baking basics—butter, sugar, oil, eggs, a little flour and salt—and you’ll be on your way with the recipe that Disney’s own chefs use to make churros around the world.

Your kitchen might not feel like the happiest place on earth right now, but that’s nothing a little fried dough can’t fix. Here’s how to make Disney Parks’ churros in your own home, until we can dig into Disneyland’s best food again.

Here’s what you’ll need:

1 cup water

8 tablespoons butter

¼ teaspoon salt

¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

3 eggs

1 ½ cups vegetable or canola oil

½ cup sugar

Here’s how to make them:

Combine water, butter, salt, and ¼ teaspoon cinnamon in 1 ½-quart saucepan over medium heat. Bring pot to rolling boil. Reduce heat to low. Add flour and stir vigorously until mix forms a ball. Remove from heat and let rest for 5–7 min. Add eggs, one at a time, and stir until combined. Set aside. Heat oil in medium skillet or 1-quart saucepan over medium-high heat or until temperature reaches 350˚. Spoon dough into piping bag fitted with large star tip. Pipe 1-inch strip of dough over saucepan, cut with knife, and drop into hot oil. Repeat until churro bites fill saucepan with room to fry. Fry churro bites until golden brown. Remove with slotted spoon or mesh spider strainer. Drain churro bites on paper towel. Mix sugar and ½ teaspoon cinnamon in medium bowl. Toss in churro bites until coated. Place on serving plate and serve with favorite dipping sauce.

Need a visual? Check out this video tutorial:

