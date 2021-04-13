We’ve been keeping tabs on the return of some of our favorite movie theaters after their yearlong closure, and though Los Angeles cinemas were slowly starting to share news of their reopenings there was one particularly notable silence: the ArcLight. Now, it turns out that was for the very worst reason.

In a statement posted today on the website of Pacific Theatres, which is held by ArcLight-owner Decurion Corporation, the company said that it’ll be permanently closing its theaters.

“After shutting our doors more than a year ago, today we must share the difficult and sad news that Pacific will not be reopening its ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres locations,” the statement reads. “This was not the outcome anyone wanted, but despite a huge effort that exhausted all potential options, the company does not have a viable way forward.”

The ArcLight had become practically synonymous with boojie moviegoing in L.A. over the past nearly two decades thanks to its ad-free, reserved seating cinemas. Its half-dozen locations stretch from Santa Monica to Pasadena, but its original Hollywood location was clearly the centerpiece thanks to the Cinerama Dome, an ultra-wide–format auditorium that dates back to 1963 (and according to our global team of editors, one of the most beautiful cinemas in the world). Pacific Theatres, meanwhile, operates a similar number of theaters across the region, including at the Grove and the Americana.

The news comes after a report on IndieWire over the weekend that the ArcLight’s Culver City location had been served with an eviction notice (and the eye-opening fact that the spot’s rent works out to about $2.2 million per year). Meanwhile, Deadline reports that it’s possible that Decurion is leaving it up to the individual landlords to decide what happens to each location, and that there’s no indication yet if the chain will go up for sale.

“To all the Pacific and ArcLight employees who have devoted their professional lives to making our theaters the very best places in the world to see movies: we are grateful for your service and your dedication to our customers,” the chain’s statement continued. “To our guests and members of the film industry who have made going to the movies such a magical experience over the years: our deepest thanks. It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve you.”