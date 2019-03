The Book of Mormon, the hilariously filthy musical from the creators of South Park and co-songwriter from Avenue Q (and later, uh, Frozen), is marching two by two back into L.A.

The show will hit the Ahmanson Theatre in Downtown L.A. next February as part of the Center Theatre Group’s 2019–2020 season.

Other shows hitting the theater include solo show Latin History for Morons, a comedic lesson in Latino culture from John Leguizamo; The New One, stand-up and storyteller Mike Birbiglia’s—you guessed it—new solo show about a reluctant journey into fatherhood; Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake, a contemporary restaging of the classic ballet that replaces the female corps de ballet with a menacing male ensemble; Sting’s semi-autobiographical musical The Last Ship, in which the Police frontman stars; and Once on This Island, the lauded pop-Caribbean revival. In addition, a yet-to-be-named seventh musical will join the season lineup.

Though no on-sale date has been announced yet for single tickets, subscriptions for the entire season are available now, starting at $189. Check out the full schedule below, as well as reviews of the productions’ East Coast runs from our friends at Time Out New York.

Sept 5–Oct 20, 2019

Latin History for Morons

Oct 32–Nov 24

Mike Birbiglia’s The New One

Dec 4, 2019–Jan 5, 2020

Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake

Jan 14–Feb 16, 2020

The Last Ship

Feb 18–Mar 29

The Book of Mormon

Apr 7–May 10

Once on This Island