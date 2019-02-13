The Petersen is parading famous movie cars through L.A. this weekend

We’re not sure that Presidents’ Day parades have ever really been a thing in Los Angeles, but the Petersen Automative Museum has managed to hatch one that’s so L.A.

On Monday, February 18, the Petersen will parade iconic cars from movies and real-life history from Playa Vista to its Miracle Mile home. Featured rides include the Volkswagen bus from Little Miss Sunshine, a Jaguar XKR from James Bond flick Die Another Day, Howard Hughes’s 1951 Chrysler Camera Car, the Honda S2000 from 2 Fast 2 Furious, a New Beetle Convertible from Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s Chrysler Imperial Parade Phaeton, which carried the Apollo 11 astronauts after they returned from the moon.

Photograph: Courtesy Petersen Automotive Museum

The vehicle procession, which celebrates the museum’s 25th anniversary, starts at 10am on Jefferson Boulevard in Playa Vista and then heads to Abbot Kinney for a 20-minute photo op. There are no times posted for the rest of the route, but you’ll be able to spot the cars near landmarks like the Santa Monica Pier, Rodeo Drive, the Sunset Strip and the Walk of Fame. Check out the full route below.