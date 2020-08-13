The ‘Saved by the Bell’-inspired restaurant pop-up is back with a takeout option

Saved by the Bell is making a comeback with a reboot series, and fittingly, so is its restaurant counterpart: The wildly popular run of The Max food pop-up is back for another round at the end of the month.

Given California’s ban on indoor dining you won’t get to experience the original colorful and total throwback of a photo-ready space that you might’ve enjoyed in 2018, but the Saved by the Max team has devised a way to bring a little Bayside High to your own home with a pre-order to-go meal and it kicks off tomorrow.

Pickup and delivery won’t take place until August 20 through August 25, but preorders open on Friday, August 14, at 10am, when you can reserve the new “Bayside Preppy Packs.” These involve a Bayside burger (or a meatless Beyond Meat version); a side of “home of the Tigers” tater tots; and a class-of-2020–themed gift, priced at $22 per pack. If that doesn’t sate your thirst for school spirit, there’ll be add-ons such as a 21-plus cocktail kit, a “friends forever” salad with ginger dressing, an order of Kapowski fries, and “snack attack” desserts like Zack’s “sweet talking cookies” and Max’s “magical gooey brownie.”

There’s also a new meal kit fit for “at home detention”—which is, let’s face it, a perfect way to describe the last five months of American life—and it involves a Screech-inspired spaghetti sauce and, while you won’t get a bottle of Jessie’s caffeine pills, you will get some “I’m So Excited” coffee beans in there, too.

Starting tomorrow you’ll be able to place your orders online through Tock and book your pickup date and time—just remember that pickup date is in the year 2020 and not, you know, somewhere lost in the ’90s.

L.A.’s pickup location will be held at the former Saved by the Max space—currently decked out for a Mooby’s pop-up—at 7100 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood.

