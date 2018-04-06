1. Watch a screening of The Big Lebowski as Rooftop Cinema Club kicks off at Downtown’s LEVEL tonight at 8pm. Alternatively, watch Raiders of the Lost Ark at the Montalban at 10:30pm. Both cost $19 each.

2. Spend a late night at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion as Sleepless: The Music Center After Hours returns with a disco-themed edition. The event runs from 11:30pm to 3am and costs $20.

3. Scarf down a latke and pastrami sandwich during the “Loxsmith Secret Deli” Passover Pop-Up at Cofax Coffee. Items cost between $6 and $20 and go on sale on a first-come, first-served basis at 6pm.

