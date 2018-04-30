  • News
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, Apr 30

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Monday April 30 2018, 4:00am

Photograph: Courtesy L.A. Times Food Bowl

1. Sample top L.A. chefs’ takes on serving food in bowls during the L.A. Times Food Bowl’s appropriately titled Things-in-a-Bowl Launch Party. Tickets to the event at Rossoblu, which runs from 6:30 to 10pm, cost $95.

2. Stock up on boy band merch as the NSYNC Dirty Pop-Up continues at Cinematic Pictures in Hollywood from 4 to 9pm.

3. Catch a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show, Hot Tub, at the Virgil at 8pm. Tickets cost $5.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

By Time Out Los Angeles editors

